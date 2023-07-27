Internet Ban In Manipur Partially Eased, Broadband Services Allowed

Responding to the difficulties faced by citizens due to the internet ban, the Manipur government took a significant step by partially lifting the restrictions. In an order issued on July 25, the government allowed the resumption of broadband services while keeping the ban on mobile internet intact. The decision came after considering the impact of the ban on crucial aspects of daily life, such as offices, educational institutions, health facilities, cooking gas booking, and various other citizen-centric services that rely on internet connectivity.

The home department outlined specific terms and conditions for the restoration of broadband services, emphasizing the need to maintain control and prevent misuse of the internet. One of the conditions mandates the blocking of social media websites and virtual private networks (VPNs) at the local level. To ensure compliance, internet connections will only be permitted through static IP addresses, and subscribers must not use any other unauthorized connections. Internet service providers bear the responsibility for enforcing these restrictions and may be held accountable for any non-compliance.

Furthermore, the government strictly prohibits the use of Wifi/Hotspots from routers and systems connected to the internet. Additionally, internet subscribers are required to remove any existing VPN software from their systems and refrain from installing new software or VPN applications, reported Hindustan Times.

To implement these measures effectively, service providers must obtain an undertaking from subscribers in a prescribed format before providing any internet connection.

While the partial lifting of the ban on broadband services brings some relief, the government decided to extend the ban on mobile internet services throughout the state. The decision was based on the assessment that having effective control and a regulatory mechanism for mobile data service is technically challenging. The authorities remain concerned about the potential spread of disinformation and false rumors through popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Violence first broke out in the state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 150 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.



Viral Video Amid Violence

The Supreme Court expressed deep concern over a video that surfaced, showing two women being paraded naked in strife-torn Manipur. The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, directed both the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative, and preventive measures in response to the video. The court, also consisting of Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, considered the visuals shown in the media as evidence of gross constitutional violation and a breach of human rights.

The Chief Justice emphasized that using women as instruments to perpetrate violence in a region facing communal strife is utterly unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. Expressing strong displeasure at the incident, the bench ordered the government to take prompt action to address the situation. They requested affidavits from the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary for the State of Manipur, outlining the steps taken to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The court acknowledged that the video was from May 4, but highlighted that the timing does not diminish its significance. It urged the government to act swiftly and efficiently to ensure justice and prevent any repetition of such acts, reported The Print.

The Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta were summoned to the court to explain what actions had been taken since May to address the issue and to prevent its recurrence. Mehta, agreeing with the court's concern, assured the bench that the government is taking the matter seriously and will update the court on the actions taken against the culprits.

Pending pleas related to ethnic violence in Manipur were also taken into account by the bench and scheduled for a hearing on July 28. The incident, which came to light through the video on Wednesday, has sparked tension in the hills of Manipur, with the distressing visuals drawing nationwide attention and condemnation.

Taking cognisance of the video, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud directed the Centre and Manipur government to take immediate remedial, rehabilitative and preventive steps and apprise it of the action taken.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Has Highest Number Of Missing Girls, Reveals Govt Data