International Racket Offering Jobs In Thailand Busted, Over 60 Indians Taken Illegally To Myanmar

The Logical Indian Crew

International Racket Offering Jobs In Thailand Busted, Over 60 Indians Taken Illegally To Myanmar

India,  19 Sep 2022 6:07 AM GMT

Over 60 Indians were taken illegally to Myanmar after falling prey to an international racket promising jobs in Thailand. The Indian embassy, with the help of the Myanmar government, has started the rescue operation to bring people back to their homes.

Several organisations and individuals in today's era claim to offer lucrative international jobs to those most in need. Sometimes, it stands true, and in some instances, it can be a fraudulent promise. Recently, over 60 Indians were brought illegally to Myanmar after falling prey to an international racket offering jobs in Thailand.

The sources from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian embassy, with the help of the Myanmar government, has started rescuing people to bring them back home. Initially, an international racket offered jobs in Thailand to Indian people and brought them to Myanmar as per their plan.

The MEA sources said, "As per the available information from various sources, more than 60 Indian nationals are duped by the racket," reported News18. The Indian embassy has rescued more than 30 Indians out of 60 trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy area. Notably, the Myawaddy area is not fully controlled by the Myanmar government.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar, on July 5, said in an advisory, "The Mission has observed in the recent past that some IT companies engaged in digital scamming/forge crypto activities located in remote eastern border areas of Myanmar are recruiting Indian workers from different places through their recruiting agents on the pretext of potential employment opportunities in IT sector."

The embassy further notified Indian nationals to exercise due diligence and caution while applying for such jobs in International regions. They said, "It is advisable to have all requisite information (job description, company details, location, employment contract etc.) before accepting any employment offered."

India & Myanmar: Strategic Neighbours

India's neighbour, Myanmar, shares a massive 1,640 km long border with India, mostly with north-Indian states like Manipur and Nagaland. Recently, there have been several border violations as 30,401 Myanmar nationals have crossed the border and taken refuge in the northeastern states, claimed Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana.

There have also been several instances when people of northeasters states demanded strict surveillance around the border region so that no one crosses the lines illegally, either from or to India.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai Distributes Electric Two-Wheelers Among Sanitation Workers- Here's Why

