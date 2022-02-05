All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Instagram Will Now Help You To Take A Break, Limits & Reminders In-Store

Image Credit: Moneycontrol and Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Instagram Will Now Help You To 'Take A Break', Limits & Reminders In-Store

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  5 Feb 2022 7:44 AM GMT

Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen | 

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Executive Editor

Passionate writer about current events, politics and happenings nationally and globally. An agent of communal harmony and an ardent Arsenal fan.

See article by Al Arafat Sherfuddeen

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Instagram had announced 'Take A Break' in December 2021, along with a handful of new features aimed at making the platform safer for teenagers, amid scrutiny over leaked internal research that said the app adversely affected some young people users.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Spending time on Instagram has been steadily increasing for all; there has been a consensus that it has touched unhealthy proportions. Instagram is now taking its 'Take A Break' feature worldwide, including India. It was launched in select markets like the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand three months ago. As the name implies, this new feature reminds users to take a break from the application if they have been scrolling for a specific amount of time and proposes that they set reminders to take additional breaks in the future.

Since November last year, the Meta-owned platform has been testing out this new feature. It also builds on the platform's time management instruments such as 'Daily Limit', allowing users to set reminders to alert them how much time they have spent on Instagram.

Instagram's 'Take A Break' New Feature

Instagram stated that the feature is available on iOS devices and plans to roll out on Android devices in a few weeks.

The video and picture sharing platform had announced 'Take A Break' in December 2021, along with a handful of new features aimed at making the platform safer for teenagers, amid scrutiny over leaked internal research that said the app adversely affected some young people users.

"We aim to continue our work to create a safe and supportive environment on Instagram, so young people can use it to explore their interests and find community. The well-being of young people is important to us, and we're focused on ensuring that the time spent on Instagram is intentional and people feel good about it," said Natasha Jog, public policy manager, Instagram, Facebook India was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

According to data from 2018, people on average spend 53 minutes a day on Instagram, the platform according to the same data is visited by 500 Million people uploading 95 Million Photos and 250 Million stories each day. Such is the magnitude of the time spent by people on Instagram. Time spent on social media has often been linked to many psychological impacts like low self-esteem, Isolation, depression, lack of affection among many more.

Has Social Media Gone Past Its Peak?

This new feature launch comes on the heels of Facebook reporting its first-ever quarterly decline of daily users on February 2. While Meta does not supply Instagram's quarterly user base, daily users across its family of applications went up narrowly from 2.81 billion to 2.82 billion for Q4 2021.

Furthermore, Meta also lost USD 230 billion market value in one single day on February 3, making it the biggest one-day loss for an American company.

Also Read: Punjab CM's Nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey Arrested By ED In Sand Mining Case

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Al Arafat Sherfuddeen
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Instagram 
META 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X