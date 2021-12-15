All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Inspirational! This 6-Year-Old Kid Is Working Actively On Her E-Waste Mission

Image Credit: From The Source

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Inspirational! This 6-Year-Old Kid Is Working Actively On Her E-Waste Mission

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Tamil Nadu,  15 Dec 2021 8:34 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-15T14:06:07+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

While she is still actively working on her e-waste project, Bhuanya has also taken part in a book donation campaign where she donated more than 150 books from her side.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Bhuanya is only six years old but is sharing her projects in which she is working at such an early age to shape a better present and future for everyone. Even though she is in class 1, Bhuanya is currently working with an e-waste management drive, donation of books, kitchen farming, and many more. She appealed to the people for following a proper recycling process instead of dumping electronic waste in their garbage.

How It All Began

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Bhuanya said:

"I usually collected e-wastes from people and send them to the recycling centre and also appealed to people not to throw or dump their e-waste directly into the daily household garbage."

Throwing away e-waste causes harm to the insects and animals outside. When e-waste gets mixed with the garbage, animals are then unable to distinguish it from the normal garbage, and sometimes they swallow certain components which may cause severe harm to them from inside. People should follow certain guidelines after their electronics stop working. They can also give them to the shops where they bought them because they have proper access to e-waste recycling centres.

Her Other Projects

While she is still actively working on her e-waste project, Bhuanya has also taken part in a book donation campaign where she donated more than 150 books from her side. Furthermore, she also worked in kitchen farming activities as well. When asked about her future projects, she told The Logical Indian: "I will donate hygienic kits for the sweepers and will make them happy."

Also Read: SC Asks Centre, States To Begin Process Of Issuing Voter ID, Ration & Aadhaar Cards To Sex Workers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
E-waste 
BHuanya 
Recycling 
Donation 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X