Inspirational! This 6-Year-Old Kid Is Working Actively On Her E-Waste Mission

Bhuanya is only six years old but is sharing her projects in which she is working at such an early age to shape a better present and future for everyone. Even though she is in class 1, Bhuanya is currently working with an e-waste management drive, donation of books, kitchen farming, and many more. She appealed to the people for following a proper recycling process instead of dumping electronic waste in their garbage.

How It All Began

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Bhuanya said:

"I usually collected e-wastes from people and send them to the recycling centre and also appealed to people not to throw or dump their e-waste directly into the daily household garbage."

Throwing away e-waste causes harm to the insects and animals outside. When e-waste gets mixed with the garbage, animals are then unable to distinguish it from the normal garbage, and sometimes they swallow certain components which may cause severe harm to them from inside. People should follow certain guidelines after their electronics stop working. They can also give them to the shops where they bought them because they have proper access to e-waste recycling centres.

Her Other Projects

While she is still actively working on her e-waste project, Bhuanya has also taken part in a book donation campaign where she donated more than 150 books from her side. Furthermore, she also worked in kitchen farming activities as well. When asked about her future projects, she told The Logical Indian: "I will donate hygienic kits for the sweepers and will make them happy."

