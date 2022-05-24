INSACOG Confirms Presence Of BA.4 & BA.5 COVID Variants In India

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) on May 23 confirmed that BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the Covid-19 virus had been detected in India. The BA.4 and BA.5 are subvariants of the Omicron variant. The Omicron variant was the driving factor behind the third covid wave in January 2022. According to reports, the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants were first detected in the states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Where Were The Cases Detected

In a report by News18, a press release issued by INSACOG stated that in Tamil Nadu, a 19-year-old female was found infected with the BA.4 variant of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus. According to the press release, the patient did not have any recent travel history, was fully vaccinated, and showed only mild symptoms. The report also said that a traveller from South Africa tested positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport.



An 80-year-old man in Telangana was found infected with the BA.5 variant. According to medical reports, the patient had no travel history, was fully vaccinated and showed mild symptoms. The authorities have said that contact tracing of BA.4 and BA.5 patients is underway, but many experts have said that these newest variants are not severe compared to the other strains.



About The Variant

In January 2022, while India was going through the third covid wave, the subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were first detected in South Africa. The BA.4 and BA.5 variants became the dominant covid variants in South Africa and replaced the other variants.



According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the BA.4 and BA.5 variants have been detected in many countries worldwide, resulting in multiple Covid outbreaks.



In a report by CNBC, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's the technical lead on COVID, said that at least 16 countries have reported about 700 cases of BA.4, while more than 300 cases of BA.5 have been found across at least 17 countries. According to Van Kerkhove, the new subvariants are more contagious than severe.



Travel Ban In Saudi Arabia

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia implemented a travel ban that stops its citizens from travelling to India and 15 other nations due to the rising number of Covid cases.



467 new Covid cases were detected in Saudi Arabia, taking the tally of covid cases to 763,042.

