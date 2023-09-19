All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Infosys Becomes Only Indian Company On TIME Magazines Worlds 100 Best Companies List

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Infosys Becomes Only Indian Company On TIME Magazine's World's 100 Best Companies List

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  19 Sep 2023 6:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

The selection underscores Infosys' commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global impact. This achievement highlights India's growing influence on the international stage in the technology sector.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Time magazine's annual list of the "World's 100 Best Companies" is a testament to the exceptional achievements and contributions of businesses across various industries. This year, Infosys stands out as the sole representative from India among the world's top companies, marking a remarkable milestone for the company and the country's IT sector. Infosys, headquartered in Bengaluru, India, has been a global leader in IT consulting and services for several decades. The company's consistent commitment to innovation, sustainability, and corporate responsibility has played a pivotal role in earning this prestigious recognition.

One of the key factors contributing to Infosys' inclusion on the list is its dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has made substantial strides in reducing its carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly practices within its operations. Infosys has also implemented numerous initiatives to address social and economic challenges, further establishing its reputation as a responsible corporate citizen.

Infosys' CEO, in response to the news, expressed pride in the company's employees and their dedication to driving innovation and positive change. He also emphasized the importance of this recognition, as it highlights the significance of the Indian IT industry on the global stage. This achievement comes at a time when Indian companies are increasingly expanding their global reach and contributing significantly to the world economy. Infosys' inclusion on TIME magazine's list serves as an inspiring example for other Indian companies striving to make a mark on the international business landscape.

Infosys' recognition on TIME magazine's "World's 100 Best Companies" list is a momentous achievement not only for the company but also for the entire Indian corporate sector. It underscores the remarkable impact of Indian businesses on the global stage and highlights the importance of innovation, sustainability, and corporate responsibility in today's competitive business world.

As Indian companies continue to pursue excellence and innovation, the global recognition of Infosys serves as an encouragement for others to follow suit and contribute to the country's growing influence in the global business arena. Infosys' journey to the top 100 companies list is a testament to the potential and capabilities of Indian corporations, marking a promising future for India's role in the world economy.

Also Read: New Study Reveals Effectiveness Of MPOX Vaccine

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
Select A Tag 
Infosys 
Indian 
Companies 
Time Magazine 
IT Firms 
Industry 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X