'We Don't Support Moonlighting, Have Fired Many Violators In Last 12 Months': Infosys

The second largest IT services company in India, Infosys, announced on October 13 the company's stance on not supporting moonlighting and stated that it had fired employees who were into dual employment in the past 12 months. However, Infosys did not divulge the actual number of employees who were "let go" due to moonlighting. In September, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji stated that approximately 300 employees were fired because the IT services company had no business with employees who chose to work directly with rivals while on the payroll of Wipro.

Simply, moonlighting refers to individuals taking up side gigs to work on more than one job at a time.

During the Q2 earnings briefing on Thursday, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh stated that the company does not support the dual employment idea.

"We don't support dual employment; if we found in the past employee doing blatant work in two specific companies where there is a confidentiality issue, we have let go of them in the last 12 months," Parekh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

What's Wrong With Moonlighting?

Infosys is one of the companies that have taken a strong stance on the topic of moonlighting. It recently shot off a message to all of its employees asserting that moonlighting is not permitted while also warning them that any violation of contract clauses will instantly activate disciplinary action, "which could even lead to termination of employment".

The problem of moonlighting came up as a massive talking point after Rishad Premji flagged the topic. Premji took to his official Twitter handle to highlight the issue and wrote: "There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple."

HCL Technologies has also weighed into the moonlighting issue and has stated that it does not support dual employment. However, it hastened to specify that the problem is not a major one within the company.

