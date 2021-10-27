All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Infantry Day: Story Of The Sikh Regiment That Acted As Wall To Defend Kashmir

Image Credits: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Infantry Day: Story Of The Sikh Regiment That Acted As Wall To Defend Kashmir

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

India,  27 Oct 2021 10:08 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The history of this day dates back to 1947. On this day, the first battalion of the Sikh regiment reached Srinagar base and exhibited courage for a fight that is still remembered.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

All army establishments across the country celebrate Infantry day every year on October 27th. This day pays homage to thousands of soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the country.

The history of this day dates back to 1947. On this day, the first battalion of the Sikh regiment reached Srinagar base and exhibited courage for a fight that is still remembered. When the Pakistani army entered India with the help of tribal raiders in 1947, the Sikh regiment safeguarded the nation acting as 'TheWall' against outsiders.

It is also remembered as the first military event of Independent India when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil.


Going Back In History

On October 26, 1947, the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, signed the instrument of accession which declared the state to be a part of India. Signing it also meant that and Indian troops could be deployed to fight against Pakistani invaders.

Pakistan had poured in thousands of soldiers in the garb of tribals as well as volunteers from the tribal areas of North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) into Jammu and Kashmir. Their main aim behind this move was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

At night, after an emergency meeting of the Western Army Commander was held, troops were rushed to Srinagar by the consent of the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Following these events, the first Indian infantry soldiers came into action to defend the country from external aggression. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Also Read: Odisha To Get 34 Child-Friendly Police Stations

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Jammu & Kashmir 
Infantry Day 
Soldiers 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X