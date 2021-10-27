Infantry Day: Story Of The Sikh Regiment That Acted As Wall To Defend Kashmir

All army establishments across the country celebrate Infantry day every year on October 27th. This day pays homage to thousands of soldiers who laid down their lives while protecting the country.

The history of this day dates back to 1947. On this day, the first battalion of the Sikh regiment reached Srinagar base and exhibited courage for a fight that is still remembered. When the Pakistani army entered India with the help of tribal raiders in 1947, the Sikh regiment safeguarded the nation acting as 'TheWall' against outsiders.

It is also remembered as the first military event of Independent India when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil.

On the occasion of 75th #InfantryDay, Gen Bipin Rawat #CDS, Gen MM Naravane #COAS & Director General Infantry along with other senior officers and Veterans of Infantry laid wreaths at #NWM to honour the #Bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice for the Nation.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/ShPhb89sLy — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 27, 2021





Going Back In History



On October 26, 1947, the Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh, signed the instrument of accession which declared the state to be a part of India. Signing it also meant that and Indian troops could be deployed to fight against Pakistani invaders.

Pakistan had poured in thousands of soldiers in the garb of tribals as well as volunteers from the tribal areas of North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) into Jammu and Kashmir. Their main aim behind this move was to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

At night, after an emergency meeting of the Western Army Commander was held, troops were rushed to Srinagar by the consent of the then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Following these events, the first Indian infantry soldiers came into action to defend the country from external aggression. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Also Read: Odisha To Get 34 Child-Friendly Police Stations