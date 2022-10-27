All section
Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiments First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani Invaders

Image Credit- Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiment's First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani Invaders

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Jammu and Kashmir,  27 Oct 2022 8:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A team from Madras Regimental Center (MRC) will participate in the rally organised by the Indian Army that will cover about 3,100 kilometres in nine days to reach New Delhi to memorialise the day at the National War Memorial.

Infantry Day is observed every year on October 27 to commemorate the first Indian infantry soldiers' arrival in Jammu Kashmir and pay tribute to those brave hearts who participated in the action to defend the country from Pakistani invaders.

Infantry Day is significant because it is a time to honour those courageous souls who lost their lives in the line of duty. One of the primary goals of commemorating the day is to raise public awareness of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

Special Bike Rally To Cover 3,100 Km In 9 Days

Infantry Day 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the occasion, and to celebrate the day, the Army has organised special bike rallies across all cardinal directions, including Shillong (Meghalaya), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), and Wellington (Tamil Nadu).

A team from Madras Regimental Center (MRC) among four will take part in the rally that will cover about 3,100 kilometres in nine days. The unit led by Major James Joseph with nine other ranks will reach New Delhi to memorialise the day at the National War Memorial.

According to MRC, on their journey, the squad will interact with Ex-Servicemen (ESM), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Veer Naris, students and the local populace to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and raise awareness about the Indian Army and National Infantry Day.

Historical Significance Of Infantry Day

On October 26, 1947, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir became a part of the Indian dominion after Maharaja Hari Singh of the city signed the instrument of accession. The Pakistani forces did not well take this action. So they disguised themselves as tribal raiders to forcibly intrude on the territory to occupy the J&K state and make it a part of Pakistan.

However, on the directive of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed in Srinagar and battled against the Pakistani invaders and pushed them back, as reported by The Quint.

The courageousness and strength of Indian forces saved the J&K from the Pakistani rangers, and many soldiers lost their lives. Lieutenant Colonel Dewan Ranjit Rai played a significant role in stemming the intruders but unfortunately succumbed in the Baramulla area. He was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery and love for the country.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Infantry Day 2022 
Sikh Regiment 
J&K 
Pakistani Invaders 

