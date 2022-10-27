Infantry Day: Know How Sikh Regiment's First Batallion Landed In J&K, Battled Against Pakistani Invaders

Infantry Day is observed every year on October 27 to commemorate the first Indian infantry soldiers' arrival in Jammu Kashmir and pay tribute to those brave hearts who participated in the action to defend the country from Pakistani invaders.

Infantry Day is significant because it is a time to honour those courageous souls who lost their lives in the line of duty. One of the primary goals of commemorating the day is to raise public awareness of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers.

Special Bike Rally To Cover 3,100 Km In 9 Days

Infantry Day 2022 marks the 75th anniversary of the occasion, and to celebrate the day, the Army has organised special bike rallies across all cardinal directions, including Shillong (Meghalaya), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), and Wellington (Tamil Nadu).

A team from Madras Regimental Center (MRC) among four will take part in the rally that will cover about 3,100 kilometres in nine days. The unit led by Major James Joseph with nine other ranks will reach New Delhi to memorialise the day at the National War Memorial.

According to MRC, on their journey, the squad will interact with Ex-Servicemen (ESM), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Veer Naris, students and the local populace to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers and raise awareness about the Indian Army and National Infantry Day.

Historical Significance Of Infantry Day

On October 26, 1947, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir became a part of the Indian dominion after Maharaja Hari Singh of the city signed the instrument of accession. The Pakistani forces did not well take this action. So they disguised themselves as tribal raiders to forcibly intrude on the territory to occupy the J&K state and make it a part of Pakistan.

However, on the directive of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed in Srinagar and battled against the Pakistani invaders and pushed them back, as reported by The Quint.

The courageousness and strength of Indian forces saved the J&K from the Pakistani rangers, and many soldiers lost their lives. Lieutenant Colonel Dewan Ranjit Rai played a significant role in stemming the intruders but unfortunately succumbed in the Baramulla area. He was conferred with Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery and love for the country.

Also Read: 'Hospitality With A Cause': This Pune Restaurant Employs Hearing & Speech Impaired Individuals