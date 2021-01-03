Indore: Comedian Munawar Faruqui Among 5 Arrested For 'Insulting' Hindu Deities, Union Minister Amit Shah

Standup comedian from Mumbai, Munawar Fauqui, was arrested on Friday, by the Indore Police, for allegedly insulting and making indecent remarks on Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a New Year show in the Indore.

The four others arrested include Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Nalin Yadav, and event coordinator Edwin Anthony, reported The Indian Express.

The police have also arrested four organisers of the event. The incident came into light after a group of Hindutva activists showed up as the audience at the show held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore.

The complaint was filed at the Tukoganj police station, by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of a local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur. In his complaint, Gaur said that he and his associates had gone to the show as an audience, where the comedian made indecent remarks on Hindu gods and goddesses and Amit Shah.

The group objected to Faruqui's comments and even stopped the event by taking the audience out of the show, and took the five to the police station. The show had nearly 100 spectators.

Gaur also submitted video footage of the show, station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma informed the media.

All five have been booked under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Gaur is the convenor of local outfit called Hindu Rakshak in Indore. He also alleged that the event did not follow the social distancing norm and other guidelines issued given the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Expert Panel Approves Emergency Use Of Bharat Biotech's COVID Vaccine, Drug Regulator's Nod Awaited