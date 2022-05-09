All section
IndiGo Staff Mistreating Specially-Abled Kid Triggers Backlash; Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures Appropriate Action

Image Credit: Unsplash, Wikimedia and Wikimedia (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

IndiGo Staff Mistreating Specially-Abled Kid Triggers Backlash; Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Assures 'Appropriate Action'

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  9 May 2022 8:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also demanded a report regarding the incident from IndiGo

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on May 9, sent out a warning to IndiGo after the airline started massive backlash over not allowing a child with special needs at the Ranchi airport over the weekend to board a flight with his family.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said that there is no tolerance for such behaviour. He also added that he himself is investigating the matter, and an appropriate steps will be taken on the back of it.

'Zero Tolerance Towards Such Behaviour': Scindia On IndiGo Incident

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," the minister said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also demanded a report regarding the incident from IndiGo. This action came right after the family's harrowing ordeal was widely shared on social media, triggering massive outrage on the internet.

IndiGo's Response On The

IndiGo stated that the kid posed a threat to other passengers' safety in an official statement. It stressed that it takes pride in being "inclusive" and refuted suggestions of discriminatory behaviour, reported NDTV.

"In-view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail," IndiGo saud.

A fellow passenger, who was a witness to the scene, wrote about what had in an elaborate Facebook post as well. Manisha Gupta wrote that the IndiGo manager kept shouting and telling all the passengers that the "child is uncontrollable".

The family stated the airline, who provided a hotel stay, and were able to fly to their destination the next morning.

A group of doctors, who were coincidentally travelling on the same flight, offered to provide full assistance to the kid and his parents if any health episode occurred mid-air, Gupta added in her post while stating that other passengers rallied around the family.

They even held up their mobile phones, showing news articles and social media posts on judgments passed by the Supreme Court on how no airline could discriminate against passengers with disabilities.

Also Read: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Donate Around Rs 700 Crores For Education Of Delivery Partners' Kids

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Indigo 
Jyotiraditya Scindia 
Ministry of civil aviation 

