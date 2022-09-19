All section
Image Credit- Twitter/ Devasmita Chakraverty, Wikimedia

The Logical Indian Crew

IndiGo Crew Switches Passenger's Seat For Not Understanding Hindi Or English, Sparks Language Row

Ishita Singh

India,  19 Sep 2022 12:19 PM GMT

According to a fellow passenger, the woman was moved from the exit row to the one behind it because she did not speak Hindi or English. Exit row seats are located adjacent to emergency exits.

In a recent incident, an IndiGo passenger on the flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad was reportedly forced to leave her exit row seat due to a language barrier. The event became public after a related tweet from a flyer made headlines.

According to a fellow passenger, the woman was moved from the exit row to the one behind it because she did not speak Hindi or English. Exit row seats, located adjacent to emergency exits, are frequently in high demand due to their extra legroom and their additional cost.

Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Devasmita Chakraverty, an IIT professor, posted a Twitter thread about the situation on September 17 and wrote, "Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue."

In response to Chakraverty, Twitterati argued that passengers in the escape row should be able to contact staff so that they can assist in an emergency. If they are not, the team may decide to relocate them elsewhere. However, some people say the airline must conduct appropriate inspections before selling exit row tickets.

IndiGo Yet To Respond To The Situation

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao was also aware of the situation and suggested that IndiGo hire crew members fluent in regional languages. Some users were outraged by the incident, claiming that it was unacceptable for an airline to lack a crew member or crew members who could speak Telugu, reported Economic Times.

IndiGo has not responded on the matter and is yet to issue an official statement about the situation.

Also Read: 'Trees Outside Forests': US, India Launches Program To Expand Green Cover In Country By 28 Lakh Ha

