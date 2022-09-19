IndiGo Crew Switches Passenger's Seat For Not Understanding Hindi Or English, Sparks Language Row

In a recent incident, an IndiGo passenger on the flight from Vijayawada to Hyderabad was reportedly forced to leave her exit row seat due to a language barrier. The event became public after a related tweet from a flyer made headlines.

According to a fellow passenger, the woman was moved from the exit row to the one behind it because she did not speak Hindi or English. Exit row seats, located adjacent to emergency exits, are frequently in high demand due to their extra legroom and their additional cost.

Here's How Twitterati Reacted

Devasmita Chakraverty, an IIT professor, posted a Twitter thread about the situation on September 17 and wrote, "Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue."

Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/bHa8hQj5vz — Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022

In response to Chakraverty, Twitterati argued that passengers in the escape row should be able to contact staff so that they can assist in an emergency. If they are not, the team may decide to relocate them elsewhere. However, some people say the airline must conduct appropriate inspections before selling exit row tickets.

I think it is because in case of emergency, they want passengers in that row with emergency exit door, to be able to communicate effectively with rescuers or other passengers. — Omkar Chandra (@OmkarChandra) September 17, 2022

I think this is a valid safety concern. I don't think this is language imposition. Just a practical need of clear communication during an emergency — Sushobhan Avasthi (@ProfSushobhan) September 17, 2022

Sad you will end up getting discriminated in the India of 2022 because you don't know Hindi or English. @JM_Scindia Expect action as this plain discrimination. — Gokul (@go_kool_) September 18, 2022

Truly nor acceptable...

It should be other way around that the Crew are aware of the mother language of the flights they charter... — V S Babu (@VSBabu64198619) September 18, 2022

IndiGo Yet To Respond To The Situation

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao was also aware of the situation and suggested that IndiGo hire crew members fluent in regional languages. Some users were outraged by the incident, claiming that it was unacceptable for an airline to lack a crew member or crew members who could speak Telugu, reported Economic Times.

IndiGo has not responded on the matter and is yet to issue an official statement about the situation.

