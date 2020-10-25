Indigo Bans 9 Journalists For 15 Days Over Misconduct In Kangana Ranaut's Flight

According to an India Today report, the action comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) slammed the airlines for not acting against a journalists' misconduct on the flight on September 9. Following the incident, the DGCA had written to Indigo CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer pointing out the violations on the flight.

Indigo airlines has banned nine media personnel for 15 days from October 15 to October 30 following the recommendation of an internal committee that was formed after the journalists' misbehaviour onboard Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on which actress Kangana Ranaut was also travelling.

After a video of the incident surfaced, the DGCA asked the airlines to ensure that the 'no in-flight photography' rules are followed. The airlines could be suspended for two weeks following such violations and will be restored only when the airline takes punitive action against the ones responsible, DGCA added.

Following the order by DGCA, the airline submitted a report, stating that its crew followed all the protocols including the physical distancing and safety norms and had announced that photography was restricted in the flight.

According to the DGCA, the significant issues related to the case are photography on board a flight (violation of Aircraft rules 13), breach of COVID-19 protocols and specific actions falling within the purview of unruly behaviour onboard.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was travelling to Mumbai from Manali on September nine, after she announced that she would be going to Mumbai even after receiving threats from political parties.