India's September Trade Deficit Soars To Record $22.6 Billion

According to government data released last week, India's merchandise trade imbalance widened to a record $22.6 billion in September, the largest in at least 14 years, as crude oil and gold imports soared.

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to be troubled by the rising trade deficit because the trade surplus in services and entry of foreign capital into the stock and debt markets have offered a cushion. At the end of September, India's foreign exchange reserves had surpassed $637 billion, reported Economic Times.

According to figures issued previously by the country's central bank, the current account surplus in the April-June quarter was $6.5 billion. Aditi Nayar, chief economist of ICRA, the Indian branch of rating agency Moody's, said the strong increase in the merchandise trade deficit reflected advance purchases to build up stocks ahead of the Christmas season and greater oil imports to somewhat offset rising prices. "The trade imbalance is likely to decline in coming months," she added, adding that in the second half of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2022, it might fall to between $13 billion and $16 billion each month.