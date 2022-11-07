All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias Last Tea Shop In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra

Image Credits: Arul Mozhi

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'India's Last Tea Shop' In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra

Apoorva Chakrayat

Writer: Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

Uttarakhand,  7 Nov 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Apoorva Chakrayat

Remote Intern

She is a mass communication undergrad student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.

See article by Apoorva Chakrayat

The tea shop in the last Indian village, Mana, has started taking payments via UPI. Businessman Anand Mahindra appreciated the push for digital payments and said it is the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Digital payments through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have made purchases more effortless and efficient. All the stores, regardless of their sales number and customer base, have QR codes posted for payments. Now, the 'last tea shop' in India has also started accepting payments via QR UPI.

The last Indian settlement on the Alaknanda river Mana, where the tea shop stands, is about 50 kilometres from the Indo-Chinese border. The village is considered the last one in Uttarakhand before, the China border begins. The village also has various spots associated with the epic Mahabharat.

Anand Mahindra Applauds Use of UPI

The industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the move for digital payments by retweeting a tweet on November 5 which featured a picture of a woman using a UPI QR code scanner in her tea shop, according to The Indian Express.

Anand Mahindra wrote, "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!" The original post's caption read, "Bharat desh The last village 10,500 feet elevation Uttarakhand Looks like UPI is there too."

UPI Transactions Crossed 5 Billion In A Month

When the tweet went viral on social media, Internet users were overjoyed that UPI was being used in Mana. A user commented, "India's first village to be on the right side." Another user wrote, "this is awesome! Being the architect of #upi it's been really a proud moment!!" A third user wrote, "Not one village or town appeared under the influence of UPI when India had to face Covid and what a blessing it was."

Additionally, it has been claimed that in March of the financial year 2021–22, UPI transactions for the first time exceeded 5 billion in a single month. Due to the pandemic and the growing use of digital payments, it is estimated that monthly transaction values have reached close to Rs 9 lakh crore.

Also Read: Defying Norms! These Bhopal Women Are All Set For Swimming Trials Of 18th National Masters Championships

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Apoorva Chakrayat
India's Last Tea Shop 
UPI 
Mana Village 
Anand Mahindra 
Uttarakhand 
Indo-China Border 
Digitalisation 

Must Reads

'India's Last Tea Shop' In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra
Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World
Acing The Shuttle: India Wins Multiple Medals at BWF Para-Badminton World Championships
Meet Dr Ganesh Rakh, Who Has Delivered Over 2,400 Girl Child In Last 11 Years Without Any Charge
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X