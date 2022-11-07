'India's Last Tea Shop' In Uttarakhand Accepts Payment Through UPI, Applauded By Anand Mahindra

Digital payments through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) have made purchases more effortless and efficient. All the stores, regardless of their sales number and customer base, have QR codes posted for payments. Now, the 'last tea shop' in India has also started accepting payments via QR UPI.

The last Indian settlement on the Alaknanda river Mana, where the tea shop stands, is about 50 kilometres from the Indo-Chinese border. The village is considered the last one in Uttarakhand before, the China border begins. The village also has various spots associated with the epic Mahabharat.

Anand Mahindra Applauds Use of UPI

The industrialist Anand Mahindra praised the move for digital payments by retweeting a tweet on November 5 which featured a picture of a woman using a UPI QR code scanner in her tea shop, according to The Indian Express.



Anand Mahindra wrote, "As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. This captures the breathtaking scope and scale of India's digital payments ecosystem. Jai ho!" The original post's caption read, "Bharat desh The last village 10,500 feet elevation Uttarakhand Looks like UPI is there too."

UPI Transactions Crossed 5 Billion In A Month



When the tweet went viral on social media, Internet users were overjoyed that UPI was being used in Mana. A user commented, "India's first village to be on the right side." Another user wrote, "this is awesome! Being the architect of #upi it's been really a proud moment!!" A third user wrote, "Not one village or town appeared under the influence of UPI when India had to face Covid and what a blessing it was."



Additionally, it has been claimed that in March of the financial year 2021–22, UPI transactions for the first time exceeded 5 billion in a single month. Due to the pandemic and the growing use of digital payments, it is estimated that monthly transaction values have reached close to Rs 9 lakh crore.

