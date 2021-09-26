India's Highest Altitude Transmitters Launched In Ladakh

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched High Power Transmitters of Doordarshan and All India Radio to cover remote and border areas near Kargil in Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of 4,054 metres (about 13,300 ft) above sea level, these are the highest altitude TV and radio transmitters in the country.

I&B Minister @ianuragthakur: When I requested DG #Doordarshan, the entire team put in full effort to facilitate this work in #Kargil region in just 15 days. Now this transmission will be available over 50-60 Kms radius@MIB_India @PIB_India @airnewsalerts #HambotingLa pic.twitter.com/mSekoHGfp6 — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 25, 2021

The range of the 10 kilowatt transmitters is over 50 km in radius. At present, the transmitters at Leh are at an altitude of 3,501 metres (about 11,450 ft). "Strengthening of terrestrial coverage in border areas will also make educational content available for the students in this region through DD and AIR," the union minister said. The minister that it is not only needed for providing correct information to the people in the sensitive border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also to counter the propaganda from hostile neighbours.

Prasar Bharati Making Available 160 Channels

In order to make TV and radio channels accessible to common people, Prasar Bharati is making available over 160 TV channels across different genres, including news, education, entertainment, and 48 radio channels free of cost to DD Free Dish households, the Information, and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Lauding the team of engineers and workers for completing the project in such hostile weather conditions, the minister said that the Ladakhi contribution to DD Kashmir will be doubled from 30 minutes to 1 hour daily from October 1. The minister noted that the Hamboting La site is one of the most difficult locations considering the hostile weather conditions and geographical terrain.

Observing that these transmitters would cover a population of about 50,000 in Kargil, Thakur said that the number may look small compared to other parts of the country, but it demonstrates the commitment of the government to reach out to each and every citizen in the border areas.

"The strengthening of terrestrial coverage in border areas also allows the viewers/listeners to be adequately informed about the country's policies, news and current affairs and simultaneously be entertained by variety of programmes," he said.

