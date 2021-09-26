All section
Caste discrimination
Indias Highest Altitude Transmitters Launched In Ladakh

Image Credit: Argus News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India's Highest Altitude Transmitters Launched In Ladakh

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Ladakh,  26 Sep 2021 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur launched High Power Transmitters of Doordarshan and All India Radio to cover remote and border areas near Kargil in Ladakh. Situated at an altitude of 4,054 metres (about 13,300 ft) above sea level, these are the highest altitude TV and radio transmitters in the country.



The range of the 10 kilowatt transmitters is over 50 km in radius. At present, the transmitters at Leh are at an altitude of 3,501 metres (about 11,450 ft). "Strengthening of terrestrial coverage in border areas will also make educational content available for the students in this region through DD and AIR," the union minister said. The minister that it is not only needed for providing correct information to the people in the sensitive border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh but also to counter the propaganda from hostile neighbours.

Prasar Bharati Making Available 160 Channels

In order to make TV and radio channels accessible to common people, Prasar Bharati is making available over 160 TV channels across different genres, including news, education, entertainment, and 48 radio channels free of cost to DD Free Dish households, the Information, and Broadcasting Ministry said.

Lauding the team of engineers and workers for completing the project in such hostile weather conditions, the minister said that the Ladakhi contribution to DD Kashmir will be doubled from 30 minutes to 1 hour daily from October 1. The minister noted that the Hamboting La site is one of the most difficult locations considering the hostile weather conditions and geographical terrain.

Observing that these transmitters would cover a population of about 50,000 in Kargil, Thakur said that the number may look small compared to other parts of the country, but it demonstrates the commitment of the government to reach out to each and every citizen in the border areas.

"The strengthening of terrestrial coverage in border areas also allows the viewers/listeners to be adequately informed about the country's policies, news and current affairs and simultaneously be entertained by variety of programmes," he said.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
