All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Dedicated To Greener Tomorrow! Indias Greenhouse Gas Emissions Far Below World Average, Says UNEP Report

Image Credits: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Dedicated To Greener Tomorrow! India's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Far Below World Average, Says UNEP Report

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  29 Oct 2022 3:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

With the developed nations continuously contributing to worsening the climate change crisis through greenhouse gas and industrial emissions, India becomes an example of consistent efforts toward a sustainable tomorrow.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that is to be held next month, a report titled "Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window" has been released. The data reflected that the international community is still falling far from the Paris goals, which were proposed with the aim to limit global warming well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

One of the factors in achieving this long-term temperature goal is to address the greenhouse gas emission rates from each country. While data presented from other countries continue to be a matter of concern, India presents a certain amount of hope with greenhouse gas emissions at 2.4. This number is considered far below the world average.

Country Wise Contributions

According to the report released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on October 27, India has emitted GHG at 2.4 tCO2e (tonne carbon dioxide equivalent) as of 2020. India's per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have remained way below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e, and this included emissions from land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF).

The report was in line with the Paris Agreement adopted by countries in 2015 to limit global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Per capita emissions range differently across the G20 members, and it becomes important to compare and analyse this data to understand what can be done for a healthier tomorrow.

The data suggests that the United States remains far above the average level with 14 tCO2e, followed by 13 tCO2e contributed by the Russian Federation, 9.7 tCO2e by China, 7.5 tCO2e by Brazil and Indonesia, and 7.2 tCO2e by the European Union.

India sets an example by remaining far below this world average, and the country is known to have recorded a cumulative CO2 emission (excluding LULUCF) of three per cent since historic times. Meanwhile, even in this criteria, the US and EU have contributed about 25 per cent and 17 per cent of total fossil CO2 emissions between 1850 to 2019.

The least developed countries were found to have contributed the least fossil fuel and industry emissions during this span, while the superpowers have historically fuelled the growing problem.

Efforts By Nations Found To Be Not Sufficient

The report found that despite the decision having been taken unanimously at the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow (UK), the progress seen in terms of the nationally determined contribution (NDCs) has been "woefully inadequate." NDC constitutes plans and pledges made by the nations collectively to lower the rise in global temperature.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said that the report conveys what is being told evidently by nature through the series of natural disasters that have been raging worldwide. "We have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases and stop doing it fast," he added.

The Paris Goals were curated as the team of countries believed that the time to make incremental changes was over, and a transformative action had to be adopted at the earliest.

As per a report by the FirstPost, if the countries would abide by the unconditional and conditional NDCs as proposed, it is estimated that global emissions would be reduced by at least five per cent by 2030.

Also Read: Save Planet! Know How This Initiative Helps Institutions Reduce Their Food-Related Environmental Footprint

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Greenhouse Gas 
Fossil Fuels 
UNEP 
Paris Climate Agreement 
Developing nations 

Must Reads

Finding Love When Least Expected: Two Inmates Of Mental Institute In Chennai Get Married
Digital Diligence: Centre To Set Up Appellate Panels In 3 Months To Settle Social Media Users' Resentments
Know How Gig Work Helped This Man From Delhi To Overcome Pandemic Challenges
Dedicated To Greener Tomorrow! India's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Far Below World Average, Says UNEP Report
Similar Posts
Know How Gig Work Helped This Man From Delhi To Overcome Pandemic Challenges
Trending

Know How Gig Work Helped This Man From Delhi To Overcome Pandemic Challenges

Ronit Kumar Singh
Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet
Trending

Affording Quality Education! Kerala Class 12 Student Sells Peanuts After School To Make Ends Meet

The Logical Indian Crew
Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments
Trending

Strengthening Safety! Indian Railways To Conduct Month-Long Drive To Prevent Train Derailments

The Logical Indian Crew
Blue Flag Certification For 2 More Beaches In India: Know More About Eco-Tags
Trending

Blue Flag Certification For 2 More Beaches In India: Know More About Eco-Tags

The Logical Indian Crew
Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst Hit
Trending

Top Cities In China Double Down On Lockdown Curbs As COVID Outbreaks Widen Again, Wuhan Among Worst...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X