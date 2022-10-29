Dedicated To Greener Tomorrow! India's Greenhouse Gas Emissions Far Below World Average, Says UNEP Report

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) that is to be held next month, a report titled "Emissions Gap Report 2022: The Closing Window" has been released. The data reflected that the international community is still falling far from the Paris goals, which were proposed with the aim to limit global warming well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

One of the factors in achieving this long-term temperature goal is to address the greenhouse gas emission rates from each country. While data presented from other countries continue to be a matter of concern, India presents a certain amount of hope with greenhouse gas emissions at 2.4. This number is considered far below the world average.

Country Wise Contributions

According to the report released by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) on October 27, India has emitted GHG at 2.4 tCO2e (tonne carbon dioxide equivalent) as of 2020. India's per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have remained way below the world average of 6.3 tCO2e, and this included emissions from land use, land-use change, and forestry (LULUCF).

The report was in line with the Paris Agreement adopted by countries in 2015 to limit global temperature rise well below 2 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Per capita emissions range differently across the G20 members, and it becomes important to compare and analyse this data to understand what can be done for a healthier tomorrow.

The data suggests that the United States remains far above the average level with 14 tCO2e, followed by 13 tCO2e contributed by the Russian Federation, 9.7 tCO2e by China, 7.5 tCO2e by Brazil and Indonesia, and 7.2 tCO2e by the European Union.

India sets an example by remaining far below this world average, and the country is known to have recorded a cumulative CO2 emission (excluding LULUCF) of three per cent since historic times. Meanwhile, even in this criteria, the US and EU have contributed about 25 per cent and 17 per cent of total fossil CO2 emissions between 1850 to 2019.

The least developed countries were found to have contributed the least fossil fuel and industry emissions during this span, while the superpowers have historically fuelled the growing problem.

Efforts By Nations Found To Be Not Sufficient

The report found that despite the decision having been taken unanimously at the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow (UK), the progress seen in terms of the nationally determined contribution (NDCs) has been "woefully inadequate." NDC constitutes plans and pledges made by the nations collectively to lower the rise in global temperature.

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, said that the report conveys what is being told evidently by nature through the series of natural disasters that have been raging worldwide. "We have to stop filling our atmosphere with greenhouse gases and stop doing it fast," he added.

The Paris Goals were curated as the team of countries believed that the time to make incremental changes was over, and a transformative action had to be adopted at the earliest.

As per a report by the FirstPost, if the countries would abide by the unconditional and conditional NDCs as proposed, it is estimated that global emissions would be reduced by at least five per cent by 2030.

Also Read: Save Planet! Know How This Initiative Helps Institutions Reduce Their Food-Related Environmental Footprint