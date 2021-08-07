India's Gender Disparity In COVID Vaccination Reduces, Women Receive 47% Of 481 Million Vaccine Shots

The gender discrepancy in India's COVID-19 vaccination drive has narrowed, government data showed earlier this week. Under the ongoing National Covid Vaccination drive, around 47 per cent of the 481 million vaccine doses administered in the country were received by women. Over 2.27 lakh pregnant women have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.



"As of 29th July 2021, 46.7 per cent of the total doses were administered to women, which approximates the estimated proportion of women in the country's population, which is 48 per cent," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. On the other hand, men have received 13 per cent more doses than women, compared with about 17 per cent in early June.



The significant development is seen as a result of consistent counselling of pregnant women by health workers and medical officers about the risks of the infection from the disease and the benefits of immunisation.

Tamil Nadu Leads Among The States

Among the states, Tamil Nadu leads the way as it has so far vaccinated over 78,838 pregnant women, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 34,228, Odisha with 29,821, Madhya Pradesh with 21,842, Kerala with 18,423, and Karnataka with 16,673 pregnant women vaccinated, as of July 30.



During the early stages of the COVID-19 vaccination program, pregnancy and lactation were contraindications for immunisation. However, based on the review of available scientific evidence and consensus of stakeholders, the central government approved vaccination of lactating women on 19th May 2021 and pregnant women on 2nd July 2021.



India reached the milestone of 50 crore doses administered to date, with more than 43.29 lakh jabs given on Friday. The government's target is to vaccinate its adult population of 944 million by December. So far, 40 per cent of the population across the country have been administered at least one dose.

Also Read: India Crosses 50 Cr Vaccination Milestone! A Look At Challenges We Overcame



