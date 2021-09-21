All section
The Logical Indian Crew

'Dekho Apna Desh': IRCTC Launches India's First Indigenous Luxury Cruise Liner With Restaurant, Gym

Shweta Routh

Writer: Shweta Routh

India,  21 Sep 2021 4:18 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

This is another premium travel option that would be available to the public through the railway PSU's tourism services. It has partnered with Cordelia to promote and drive the cruise culture in the country through beautiful, sumptuous, and most importantly, innately Indian experiences.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will debut India's first indigenous cruise liner in collaboration with Cordelia Cruises.

This is another premium travel option available to the public through the railway PSU's tourism services.

The indigenous cruise, a luxury vacation option, will take passengers to some of the most popular Indian and worldwide tourist locations, including Goa, Diu, Kochi, the Lakshadweep Islands, and Sri Lanka.

Once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided and foreign cruises can resume normal operations, bookings can be made through the IRCTC web platform.

Collaboration For Cruise Service

Cordelia Cruises is India's luxury cruise liner, intending to promote and drive the cruise culture in the country through beautiful, sumptuous, and most importantly, innately Indian experiences.

Cordelia Cruises offers various recreational and leisure activities, including restaurants, a swimming pool, a bar, an open cinema, a theatre, a children's section, and a gymnasium.

According to reviews, the level of luxury offered by Cordelia Cruises is comparable to that of international cruise liners, as reported by Hindustan Times.

With its base in Mumbai, the IRCTC cruise liner, which currently travels to tourist locations such as Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka, would allow its passengers to sail to Indian destinations in the first phase.

The cruise will be relocated to Chennai in the second phase, beginning in May 2022, and will travel to Sri Lankan destinations such as Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Jaffna.

Given the current COVID-19 situation, all standard precautions will be applied, including complete vaccination of crew members, daily health checks for crew members, hourly sanitization of facilities, air filtration, and social distancing norms.

Also Read: "PM Modi Sent Me Money": Bihar Man Refuses To Return Rs 5.5 Lakh Erroneously Credited In Bank Account

Writer : Shweta Routh
Editor : Palak Agrawal
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
