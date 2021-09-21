'Dekho Apna Desh': IRCTC Launches India's First Indigenous Luxury Cruise Liner With Restaurant, Gym

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will debut India's first indigenous cruise liner in collaboration with Cordelia Cruises.



This is another premium travel option available to the public through the railway PSU's tourism services.

The indigenous cruise, a luxury vacation option, will take passengers to some of the most popular Indian and worldwide tourist locations, including Goa, Diu, Kochi, the Lakshadweep Islands, and Sri Lanka.

Once the coronavirus pandemic has subsided and foreign cruises can resume normal operations, bookings can be made through the IRCTC web platform.

#IRCTCTourism brings to you the ultimate cruisecation on #India's first premium cruise liner, #Cordelia Cruise. With breathtaking views & world-class services, this city on the sea is everything you've dreamt of & more. #Booking & #details on https://t.co/FWe8nzhxMJ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 14, 2021

Collaboration For Cruise Service



Cordelia Cruises is India's luxury cruise liner, intending to promote and drive the cruise culture in the country through beautiful, sumptuous, and most importantly, innately Indian experiences.



Cordelia Cruises offers various recreational and leisure activities, including restaurants, a swimming pool, a bar, an open cinema, a theatre, a children's section, and a gymnasium.

According to reviews, the level of luxury offered by Cordelia Cruises is comparable to that of international cruise liners, as reported by Hindustan Times.

With its base in Mumbai, the IRCTC cruise liner, which currently travels to tourist locations such as Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka, would allow its passengers to sail to Indian destinations in the first phase.

The cruise will be relocated to Chennai in the second phase, beginning in May 2022, and will travel to Sri Lankan destinations such as Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Jaffna.

Given the current COVID-19 situation, all standard precautions will be applied, including complete vaccination of crew members, daily health checks for crew members, hourly sanitization of facilities, air filtration, and social distancing norms.

