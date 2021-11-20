India Gets Its First 3D Eye Surgery Facility At Chennai's Egmore Hospital

In what can be described as a significant step towards applying technology to improve healthcare services, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian officially inaugurated the country's first-ever 3D eye surgery facility at a government hospital in Chennai on Thursday, November 18.

India's only three-dimensional eye surgery facility has been built at Chennai's oldest government hospital— Egmore Eye Hospital, which is nearly two hundred years old and was constructed even before the country got its Independence.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Top officials of the health ministry along with Secretary Radhakrishnan and Health Minister Subramanian, at the inauguration ceremony, also witnessed a live eye surgery conducted through the above-mentioned three-dimensional process from a room.

Subramanian also sang praises of Chief Minister MK Stalin led-DMK government for the development. At the end of the event, Subramanian went on to address a press conference and stated that the Tamil Nadu government has already set the goal to perform 65,000 eye cataract operations in 2021, out of which 20,670 patients have already undergone surgery.

"Our government has a target of donation of 10,000 pairs of eyes. Out of this, 2,213 pairs of eyes have been donated and kept in the eye bank," ANI quoted Subramanian as saying.

