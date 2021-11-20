All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Gets Its First 3D Eye Surgery Facility At Chennais Egmore Hospital

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Gets Its First 3D Eye Surgery Facility At Chennai's Egmore Hospital

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Tamil Nadu,  20 Nov 2021 5:17 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-20T11:01:55+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"Our government has a target of donation of 10,000 pairs of eyes. Out of this, 2,213 pairs of eyes have been donated and kept in the eye bank," TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can be described as a significant step towards applying technology to improve healthcare services, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian officially inaugurated the country's first-ever 3D eye surgery facility at a government hospital in Chennai on Thursday, November 18.

India's only three-dimensional eye surgery facility has been built at Chennai's oldest government hospital— Egmore Eye Hospital, which is nearly two hundred years old and was constructed even before the country got its Independence.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Egmore Hospital Is Where India's first 3-D Eye Surgery Facility At

Top officials of the health ministry along with Secretary Radhakrishnan and Health Minister Subramanian, at the inauguration ceremony, also witnessed a live eye surgery conducted through the above-mentioned three-dimensional process from a room.

Subramanian also sang praises of Chief Minister MK Stalin led-DMK government for the development. At the end of the event, Subramanian went on to address a press conference and stated that the Tamil Nadu government has already set the goal to perform 65,000 eye cataract operations in 2021, out of which 20,670 patients have already undergone surgery.

"Our government has a target of donation of 10,000 pairs of eyes. Out of this, 2,213 pairs of eyes have been donated and kept in the eye bank," ANI quoted Subramanian as saying.

Chennai Rains

This announcement comes in at a time when Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rainfall. As per reports in Times Of India, Chennai may not receive too much rain on November 19 as the depression has moved farther away and has massively weakened into a well-marked low pressure. Furthermore, the sky is set to remain cloudy.

Also Read: Delhi's Contribution To Air Pollution Only 31%, Rest 69% From Outside: State Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Chennai 
Tamil Nadu 
MK Stalin 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X