Caste discrimination
Indias Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report
Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)
Trending
India's Electric Vehicle Sector Recording Significant Employment Boom: Report

India,  28 July 2022 7:31 AM GMT

The electric vehicle players have hired approximately 2,236 employees in the past six months alone, with women also making their presence known in almost all sectors in the segment.

Substantial growth in employment and an average increase in employee numbers reported a 108 per cent growth over the past two years in the electric vehicle space, a study by CIEL Human Resources services was quoted as saying by Economic Times.

The engineering department has significantly dominated the EV sector, which is closely followed by sales and operation, business development, quality assurance, human resources, and information technology, among others.

Recent Employment Boom In India's EV Sector

The 'Latest Employment Trends in EV sector 2022' survey was conducted among 15,200 employees amongst 52 companies by city-based CIEL HR Services Ltd. As per the report, Bengaluru topped the chart accounting for 62 per cent of electric vehicle talent. It's then closely followed by New Delhi (12 per cent), Pune (9 per cent), Coimbatore (6 per cent) and then Chennai (3 per cent).

The electric vehicle players have hired approximately 2,236 employees in the past six months alone, with women also making their presence known in almost all sectors in the segment. It said that a few companies like Mahindra Electric, Kinetic Green, OBEN Electric, Convergence Energy Services, and Ampere Vehicles also have women in top management positions.

The Future Of EV!

Women entirely ran the e-scooter factory of Ola at Ranipet in Tamil Nadu, the above-mentioned report pointed out.

"India is investing highly in the electric mobility shift. If India sustains this green momentum, the Indian EV segment will be a USD 206 billion opportunities by 2030", Aditya Narayan Mishra, CIEL HR Services, CEO, stated.

Mishra added that amid this prompt growth, there is massive scope for engineering domains in this EV industry. The insights from the study would also allow companies in strategic decision-making related to the Talent Ecosystem.

