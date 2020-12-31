Trending

Denied Entry To Beijing, Indians Stuck In Wuhan With 'Passports Blocked'

The group has now completed more than 50 days in quarantine and are carrying 10 'negative test reports' issued by local Chinese authorities but of no use.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 Dec 2020 10:11 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Prabhasakshi 

Indian passengers who travelled to China's Wuhan by a Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight on October 30 with Beijing being their final destination are in limbo as Chinese authorities have not unblocked their passports to enable them to travel to the city.

According to Times Now, the group was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Wuhan, after which the Chinese authorities blocked their passports. They were subsequently asked to quarantine for 28 days.

The group has now completed more than 50 days in quarantine and are carrying 10 'negative test reports' issued by local Chinese authorities but of no use. Their health code status is still 'Red' and not being changed to 'Green' by the Chinese health authorities, said the report.

According to AIR News, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it was not aware of the case.

Another Indian who came to Wuhan on October 30 flight and faced a similar situation returned to India last week with his family because of lack of any assurance from Chinese authorities to allow them to enter Beijing.

