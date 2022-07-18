All section
United States: 3 Killed In Indiana Mall Shooting, Gunman Shot Dead By Civilian

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

18 July 2022

This attack in Indiana is one of the latest ones in a continuous wave of gun violence incidents plaguing the United States, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, per the Gun Violence Archive.

Three people were killed, and three more were injured on July 17 (local time) at a mall in the US state of Indiana, officials revealed, the latest in a spate of gun violence in the country.

"We experienced a mass shooting this evening at the Greenwood Park Mall," Mark Myers, the mayor of Greenwood, Indiana, was quoted as saying by NDTV. He also confirmed that there had been three fatalities and three others injured.

Furthermore, Myers also revealed that the alleged gunman was shot dead by "an armed individual" at the scene. The Greenwood police took to their official Facebook page and shared a post asking for eyewitnesses from the shooting scene to come forward and provide information to the police department.

America's Gun Law Rights

This attack in Indiana is one of the latest ones in a continuous wave of gun violence incidents plaguing the United States, where approximately 40,000 deaths a year are caused by firearms, as per the Gun Violence Archive.

This incident happened only a few weeks after a gunman had open fired on a July 4 parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, claiming seven lives and injuring at least three dozen others. That shooting followed two other massacres in the month of May, where 10 Black people were gunned down at a supermarket in upstate New York, and two teachers and 19 kids were killed at Texas elementary school.

The latest spike in gun violence incidents has reignited the ongoing debate regarding firearm regulation. A committee of the US House of Representatives is also set to vote this week in nearly 20 years for the first time on a bill that would ban assault weapons.

