Indian Village Wealthiest In World! This Gujarat Village Has Deposit Of Rs 5,000 Crores Across 17 Banks

The residents of Madhapar village in Gujarat have a cumulative deposit of ₹ 5,000 crores in over 17 banks. With deposits in 17 banks and almost 7,600 housing establishments, this Madhapar village in Gujarat is reportedly the wealthiest village globally.

Madhapar is located in the Kutch district of Gujarat and is one of the 18 villages that the Mistris of Kutch have established. Estimates suggest that the average per capita deposit in Madhapar is nearly ₹ 15 lakhs. Considering this, the people of this village might be more prosperous than half the population of major cities and towns in India. Not just the 17 banks, the village has schools, colleges, health centres, temples, dams, greenery, and lakes. It also has a state-of-the-art gaushala, reported News18.

Uniqueness Of Madhapar

But how is this village so different from most other villages in India? This is because most village household members and their kins stay abroad, such as in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Gulf countries, and Africa.

All those from the village who have moved abroad send a considerable amount of money to their family and relatives staying in Madhapar. Also, many of these Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) earned a massive amount of money abroad and came back to the country. They started their ventures in the village.

Adherence To Roots

According to reports, an organisation known as the Madhapar Village Association was established in London in 1968. The purpose of this organisation was to facilitate the meeting of the people from Madhapar who are living abroad. In order to establish smoother connectivity between the villagers, an office with a similar objective was opened in the village too.

Although several villagers have lived and worked abroad, they have always kept their roots deeply ingrained in the soil of Madhapar. They prefer to save their money in the banks of their village, instead of the country where they reside now. The main occupation of the village is still agriculture, and the produce is exported to Mumbai.

