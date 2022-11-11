Indian Medical Students Who Left Ukraine Can Continue Education In Russia, Says Russian Diplomat

For the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict that broke out in February, Russia on Thursday stated that the Indian students who fled Ukraine amid war can continue their medical education in Moscow as the syllabus is the same in both nations.

Russian Consul General Oleg Avdeev announced in Chennai, "Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as the medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as, in Ukraine, most of them speak Russian. They're most welcome in Russia."

At the end of February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, thousand of Indian medical students were left stranded with future uncertainties. Some of them were evacuated from the war-torn country to India.

Students Keep Going To Russia For Studies

The Russian diplomat emphasised how the number of students who keep travelling to Russia for education has grown. Every year, a considerable number of students from India travel to Ukraine and Russia for medical education and other specialised courses.

He said, "As far as students are concerned, students keep going to Russia for studies. It is an upward trend. More and more students are applying for scholarships in Russia," quoted NDTV.

Russian Oil Imports

Russian Consul General stated that since the start of this year, the exports of oil from Russia have expanded from 2 to 22 pc, which is a dramatic boost displacing Iraq and Saudi Arabis as leading oil producers.

Notably, three days after Russia recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities, on February 24, Moscow forces launched military operations in Kyiv.

Several countries worldwide, including the US, the UK, the European Union and Canada, have condemned Russia's actions in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These nations have also assured to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia.

