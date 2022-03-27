After Refusing Entry To A Woman With Veil, Indian Restaurant In Bahrain Shuts Down

The Bahrainian authorities have shut down an Indian restaurant in the country's Adilya for preventing the entry of a woman wearing a veil. Moreover, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said that they had launched an inquiry into the matter, a video of which went viral on social media.



The authority said that it rejected all actions that discriminated against people, especially regarding their national identity. The duty manager of the restaurant has already been suspended after an investigation from the facility itself, News18 reported.

Clarification By Restaurant

Lanterns posted on Instagram welcomed Bahraini citizens to visit and have complimentary food on March 29 as a 'goodwill gesture'. The restaurant also wrote, "Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful Kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are. As a goodwill gesture, we welcome all our Bahraini patrons to Lanterns on Tuesday, March 29, to have complimentary food on us," the statement read

The incident has piqued the curiosity of Indian citizens, especially in Karnataka, because it occurs while all the hijab controversy debate is still persistent. The Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban government's decision to ban hijab inside educational institutions and stated that hijab was not required for Islamic practice.

Reaction On Social Media

Imagine the state of mind of that Hindu manager who stopped a veiled Muslim woman from entering restaurant in a Muslim nation. Bahrain's wealth must have lit the fires of jealousy inside him & turned his heart into a burnt seekh kebab. — Irena Akbar (@irenaakbar) March 27, 2022





The restaurant manager in Bahrain, an Indian Hindu, refused entry to a hijab-wearing Muslim woman. Bahrain authority decided to close down the restaurant. Hindu right-wing stupidity has no limits. pic.twitter.com/4F7cHQyejH — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 26, 2022





Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down for denying entry to veiled woman and the person concerned has been suspended: Report



If this happens in India, he will get a ticket to contest next election or at least a padmashree award. — Tom Jose ✋ (@tjose66) March 27, 2022

It's Bahrain, that's why restaurant has only been shut down!

No news of beaten up , assault or l&nching!

It's not India! — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) March 27, 2022

An Indian manager of a restaurant in Bahrain refused admission to a woman in a hijab. In Bahrain!

The manager was from Karnataka, so it's not surprising at all…

My home state making waves everywhere — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) March 26, 2022









The internet is divided on this incident and many took to Twitter to talk about it. As of now, the restaurant has only issued a note on Instagram welcoming all citizens of Bahrain in their restaurant.

