After Refusing Entry To A Woman With Veil, Indian Restaurant In Bahrain Shuts Down

27 March 2022

The incident has piqued the curiosity of Indian citizens, especially in the state of Karnataka because it occurs while all the hijab controversy debate is still persistent.

The Bahrainian authorities have shut down an Indian restaurant in the country's Adilya for preventing the entry of a woman wearing a veil. Moreover, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) said that they had launched an inquiry into the matter, a video of which went viral on social media.

The authority said that it rejected all actions that discriminated against people, especially regarding their national identity. The duty manager of the restaurant has already been suspended after an investigation from the facility itself, News18 reported.

Clarification By Restaurant

Lanterns posted on Instagram welcomed Bahraini citizens to visit and have complimentary food on March 29 as a 'goodwill gesture'. The restaurant also wrote, "Everyone is welcome to Lanterns as how it has been for more than 35 years that we have been serving all nationalities in the beautiful Kingdom of Bahrain. Lanterns is a place for everyone to come enjoy with their families and feel at home. In this instance, a mistake has been made by a manager who is now being suspended as this does not represent who we are. As a goodwill gesture, we welcome all our Bahraini patrons to Lanterns on Tuesday, March 29, to have complimentary food on us," the statement read

The incident has piqued the curiosity of Indian citizens, especially in Karnataka, because it occurs while all the hijab controversy debate is still persistent. The Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban government's decision to ban hijab inside educational institutions and stated that hijab was not required for Islamic practice.

Reaction On Social Media





The internet is divided on this incident and many took to Twitter to talk about it. As of now, the restaurant has only issued a note on Instagram welcoming all citizens of Bahrain in their restaurant.

Also Read: Two Sisters In Odisha Overcome Discrimination, Exclusion To Play Football

