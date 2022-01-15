Indian Railways Re-Designates Post Of Guard As 'Train Manager' To Improve Motivation Levels

The Indian Railways has decided to re-designate the post of 'guard' as 'train manager', reports Mint. The tweet by the Ministry Of Railways read that Indian Railways has decided to re-designate the post of "Guard" as "Train Manager" with immediate effect. The new designation is more in accordance with their current duties and responsibilities and will improve the motivation level of Guards now Train Managers.

What Does The Order Say?

The order by the Ministry Of Railways dated January 13, 2022, says that the issue of re-designation of 'Guard' as 'Train Manager' has been under deliberation in the Board in consultation with recognised Federations. The Board has now decided to re-designate 'Guard' as 'Train Manager'.

As per the order, the Assistant Guard will now be re-designated as Assistant Passenger Train Manager, Goods Guard as 'Goods Train Manager', 'Sr. Goods Guard' as 'Sr. Goods Train Manager' and 'Mail/Express Guard' as 'Mail/Express Train Manager'.



The order also states that the revised designations will not change their pay levels, recruitment methods, prevailing duties and responsibilities, seniority and avenues of promotion.

According to an official's statement given to NDTV, "It would, therefore, be quite appropriate that the existing designation of Trains Guard be changed to 'Train Manager', which would be a dignified designation for them without any financial implication, so that, they can also lead a respectful life in the society."



Also Read: Army Day 2022: World's Largest Khadi National Flag To Be On Display Along India–Pakistan Border