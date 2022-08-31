'Steps Towards Decolonisation': Indian Navy To Shed St George's Cross From Their Flag, PM Set To Unveil New Ensign

In a recent development, the Indian Navy is set to shed the colonial-era vestige, the red cross of St George, from their flag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the new naval ensign on September 2 while attending the commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, in Kochi.



The new ensign set to be unveiled on September 2 has developed a significant curiosity in military circles as it has been kept under wraps yet. This change in the naval ensign will be the fifth change since 1950.

The Prime Minister's office said, "During the commissioning event, the PM will also unveil the new naval ensign, doing away with the Colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage," Hindustan Times reported.

The statement doesn't hint at how the new ensign will look regarding designs and creativity, but the view of "doing away with the Colonial past" makes it clear that there won't be any St George's cross. The patron saint of England is still mentioned with gallantry and honour.

The historian Commodore Srikant Kesnur said, "I have no idea what the new naval ensign looks like. But anything that celebrates our glorious maritime past is a welcome step." The current naval ensign is a red cross on a solid white background with the national flag on the top left and the national emblem at the intersection of the red cross.

'Red Cross Not Dropped For the First Time

According to the officials, the red cross is not being dropped from the naval ensign for the first time. During the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, the Navy adopted an Indian-centric ensign during 2001-224 for the ships taking a round of the world. The effort was to drop the red cross and make the navy ensign similar to the Indian Air Force and Indian Army.

Following the new naval ensign, a navy officer said, "The navy ensign did not display the St George's Cross during 2001-2004, but it embraced the cross again in 2004 following problems of recognition of Indian warships at sea." The officer added that the ensign created a problem in recognition as it was similar in design and color to the sea up to a large extent. It was again changed to the red cross after 2004.

The new naval ensign will be unveiled at the commissioning ceremony of India's first indigenous flight carrier, Vikrant. The flight trials on board the aircraft carrier will commence in November, with the warship expected to be fully functional by the following year. It has an indigenous content of 76 per cent, making it the first-of-its-kind warship that India features.

