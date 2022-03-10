41 Indian Fishermen Detained By Seychelles, Indonesia For Entering Their Territorial Waters

Authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia have detained Thirty-seven Kanyakumari fishermen and four Thiruvananthapuram fishers for illegally entering their territorial waters.

International Fishermen Development Trust (Infidet), President P Justin Antony stated, "The fishermen were in three boats- Dono, Infant Jesus and St Snabaga Arulappar. The owners of the boats were from Chinnathurai and Poothurai in Kanniyakumari district," reported The New Indian Express.

According to reports, 33 fishermen belonged from Kanniyakumari, Kerala, and other states set out from Kochi harbour on February 22 in three boats. Seychelles authorities later detained them after they entered international waters.

Efforts For Their Release

According to Antony, the fishers left the Kochi fishing port in three boats on February 22. Shoba of Thuthur owns St Snabaga Arulappar (IND-TN-15-MM-6468), Dono (IND-TN-15-MM-5501) is owned by Sunil of Chinnathurai, and Kuklin of Poothurai owns toddler Jesus (IND-TN-15-MM-7998).

Infidet president said their boats drifted away from international borders due to bad weather, and Seychelles authorities apprehended them on March 07. The anglers were kept on the boats, while the captains were asked for questioning at the police station.

Antony urged Indian authorities and the Indian embassy in Seychelles to work toward their release. On Wednesday, he sent a memo to Indian authorities, including the Minister for External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Seychelles, in this regard.

Memorandum Between Indian Embassy And Infidet

Following Justin's memorandum, the Indian Embassy in Seychelles responded, "High Commission of India in Mahe, Seychelles is providing assistance to the fishermen from March 07 2022. Seychelles authorities are giving food and water to the fishermen in the presence of our Consular Staff. We are also assisting the fishermen with communication. Official procedure/investigation by the Seychelles authority has been initiated," stated TNIE.

When the South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF) sent a memorandum to the Indian authorities, soliciting that they secure their anglers' release, the SAFF general secretary Father Churchil reported that Indonesian authorities detained eight fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He stated that they had gone deep-sea fishing in the 'Blessing,' a mechanised boat from Port Blair Fisheries Harbour.

On March 07, they were apprehended by Indonesian authorities for illegally crossing the Indonesian sea border and fishing on Rusha Island, Andaman. The fishers were detained pending legal action.

