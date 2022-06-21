All section
Embracing Technology! Indian Army Signs MoU With IIT-Madras For 5G Testbed Project For Use At Borders

Image Credit- Twitter/ IIT-Madras, The Indian Express

Trending
India,  21 Jun 2022 8:08 AM GMT

The partnership would provide an impetus to the induction of systems, devices, and equipment using niche technology and the use of AI-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) is collaborating with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to establish a 5G testbed at the Military College of Telecommunication at Mhow in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The testbed will facilitate the usage of 5G technology for the Indian Army's operations, especially along the borders.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed on Monday between Lt Gen M.U. Nair, AVSM, SM, commandant, MCTE, on behalf of the Army Training Command Shimla and Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, in the presence of Army officials and institute faculty.

Benefits

The partnership would provide an impetus to the induction of systems, devices, and equipment using niche technology and the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms for enhancing the capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces. It is expected to motivate students, faculty, and scientists to take up research in 5G communications and develop military applications.

The alliance would also rev the Army's indigenisation efforts for accomplishing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in the field of communications and provide a testing facility for tri-services, thus acting as a catalyst for research and development.

A release said, "It will also promote collaborative and cooperative research and facilitate the exchange of ideas for the development of new technology," quoted The Print.

According to the MoU signed, IIT-M would provide consultancy duly supported by research for feasibility studies and prototype development on 5G-enabled future communications.

Importance

Highlighlighting the importance of the association, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, ZOHO Chair Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-M, noted that the latest communication technologies such as 5G have significant relevance to the Armed Forces. He said that it is crucial for their personnel to familiarise themselves with such developments.

He said, "It is an example of how the 5G testbed developed with support from DoT to enable Indian companies and start-ups to test their products, can also be successfully leveraged for other productive purposes," quoted The Hindu.

The Prof is leading the 5G testbed project and stated that the project would enable students and trainees at the college to be thoroughly acquainted with the advanced technologies embedded in the 5G system.

Also Read: Maharashtra Woman Clears Class 10 Exams After 37 Years Of Quitting Education, Son Pens Heartwarming Note

Indian Army 
MoU 
IIT-Madras 
5G Testbed 

