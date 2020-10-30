Indian Army Ropes In CBI To Investigate Scams In Construction Projects Led By Military Engineer Services

Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   30 Oct 2020 10:15 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-10-30T16:10:46+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Newstrack Live

Following a series of alleged scams involving construction projects led by the Military Engineer Services (MES), the Indian Army has decided to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A case involving an Army Married Accommodation Project (MAP) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh has now been handed over to the CBI. The project involves faulty construction leading to the demolition of buildings.

Other cases under the scanner include a fake bill reported during departmental inquiries into MES construction projects at several locations including- Leh, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Ahmednagar.

The Army's decision comes a month after the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat wrote a letter to the three armed forces chiefs, reported India Today.

In the letter, General Rawat pointed at the"wrong practices", "delays in payments" and "wrongdoings in MES procedures", declaring that it was "extremely embarrassing" to have had to face questions from CVC regarding the same.

The CDS also cited examples of Army buildings in Kolkata which had begun to tilt due to poor construction and a married accommodation project in Delhi's Salaria Officers' Enclave described as a "warzone" in which "not a soul has been punished despite a detailed inquiry".

Recently, the Court of Inquiry had revealed that "gross negligence, poor workmanship, poor quality material, has resulted in total loss of the project" and ordered a complete demolition.

A detailed investigation is underway including tailoring of tenders by the MES, suspicious requirements for certain parties, fudged bills and favouritism.

