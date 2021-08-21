All section
HeroCaste discrimination
One Casualty, Several Army Jawans Critical Due To Heat Stroke During Training In Pathankot

Image Credit: The Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab,  21 Aug 2021 11:39 AM GMT

During an endurance competition, one jawan died and several others are admitted in critical condition in Pathankot's Military Hospital.

More than 30 soldiers collapsed due to adverse weather conditions while an endurance test was being conducted at Mamun Military Station near Pathankot in Punjab. One of the jawans lost his life and four others remain in critical condition at the Military Hospital. According to the sources from the Indian Army, the 9 Corps Recce Troop Competition was organised in hot and humid weather conditions. The 34 troops were brought to Pathankot Military Hospital after their health worsened during the competition.

— Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) August 21, 2021 ">Also Read:

Endurance Competition Was On For More Than 72 Hours

The Endurance competition had already been running for more than 72 hours and the 10 km endurance run demanded the troops to run with full load and weapon. The run began at 9:00 AM when the weather had already started becoming hot and the sun was scorching. The Indian Express quoted a senior Army Official saying that there had been one fatal casualty and a few individuals were admitted to the hospitaldue to severe weather conditions while an organised, supervised and monitored training activity was underway in the station. He also mentioned that the affected people are being provided with the requisite medical assistance and care.

The Indian Defence Forces conduct regular exercises and mock operations for both officers and other ranks to keep the soldiers ready for any unprecedented development. Such exercises judge the fitness levels, endurance and quick decision-making of the soldiers while developing brotherhood and camaraderie amongst them. The Forces look after all medical care and expenses for the soldiers from all ranks.


Also Read: Consumer Protection Authority Issue Notices To Brands With Misleading Ads, Trade Practices

#Indian Army 
healthcare 
