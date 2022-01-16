All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Barcoded And Operationally Effective: Indian Army's Combat Uniform Update Is A Welcome Change

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  16 Jan 2022 6:38 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Indian Army said that the new generation camouflage combat uniform is operationally effective and ergonomically designed, which allow long-hour use and comfort for the soldiers.

January 15, on Army Day, the Indian Army unveiled the new combat uniform for the troops. The modernised version of the existing combat uniform is operationally effective and ergonomically designed. The latest update's significant changes concern the camouflage, design, pattern, and material from the one updated in 2008. The new set would be made available to the 12 lakh Army Personnel in a phased manner. While it retains the same colours of olive greens and earthern designs, the pattern is digital. It has been designed while keeping in mind the several operational conditions the soldiers function in, like high-altitude areas, jungles and deserts.

New Features Of The Uniform

Another most significant change is the fabric, which makes the uniform lighter, sturdier, more breathable, and more suitable for the different terrains that the soldiers are posted. The 70:30 cotton-polyester ratio of the uniform makes it easier to dry, light-weight and more comfortable in humid conditions. Unlike the old uniform, the new one has a cotton t-shirt underneath that would not be tucked in the trouser. As the shirt is called, the 'jacket' has angular top pockets, lower pockets with vertical openings, knife pleats at the back, a pocket on the left sleeve, a pen holder on the left forearm, and improved-quality buttons, The Indian Express reported.

Availability Of The Uniform

The design process was initiated before the current Army Chief General MM Narvane took over in January 2020. Several designs were shortlisted, and the choice was a collective decision of the Army Commanders. While several militaries worldwide keep upgrading their uniforms, the recent change was also driven by the fact there was easy availability of the current combat pattern of the uniform in several markets across the country. The new uniform would have more than a dozen pre-stitched standard sizes. Moreover, the uniforms would be barcoded and made available only through the Ordinance chains and the Military-run canteens.

Also Read: Improving Water Connectivity! Kochi Is India's First City To Have A Water Metro

