'India Would Be On Top With Gold Medal If There Was A Vaccine Olympics': Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra took to microblogging site Twitter to laud India's strong vaccination pace. On Friday, September 17 (which also happened to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday), the country administered a record 2.50 crore COVID vaccine.

Earlier, he said that India was vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. However, on Thursday, September 16, India vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a single day. Mahindra added that if there was a 'vaccine Oympics' then India would be on top of the podium with a gold medal.

A while ago, I noted that we were vaccinating the equivalent of one Australia every three days. Yesterday, we vaccinated the equivalent of one Australia in a day. If there was a 'Vaccine Olympics' we'd be on top of the podium, with a Gold medal and a new world record… pic.twitter.com/qlhyQmxrhg — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that India clinched, "World's Fastest Vaccine Drive" title by administering 466 doses per second on Friday, September 17. Mandaviya added that 28,000 vaccine doses were administered every minute on Friday, September 17.

India Surpasses China's Record

India has exceeded the highest record set by China of inoculating the most number of people, 2.47 crore, in a day. According to Reuters, Mainland China has administered more than 2,165,679,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Last week, the country averaged about 5,632,163 doses administered each day.

Among states, Bihar was at the top of the list administering the highest number of COVID vaccines on Friday, September 17. So far, India has administered more than 77.24 crore doses. The country has administered at least one dose to more than 62 per cent of its adult population and two doses to about 21 per cent.

In August, India administered about six million doses on an average every day in August, compared to 4.3 million daily jabs in July, according to official data. But September has witnessed a rise with more than 7.4 million doses administered every day.

After months of shortage, the vaccine drive in India has gained pace. However, a gender gap persists with data shows 6 per cent fewer women getting the jab.

Also Read: Going Green! IIT Hyderabad Builds India's First Bio-Brick Building From Agro-Waste