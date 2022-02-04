All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Becomes Worlds 3rd Country To Record 5 Lakh COVID Deaths

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Becomes World's 3rd Country To Record 5 Lakh COVID Deaths

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  4 Feb 2022 7:53 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-04T13:47:52+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Before India only the US (with more than 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities) and Brazil (with almost 6.3 lakh) have reported more deaths from COVID so far.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India became the third nation in the world to record over 5 lakh deaths from the highly contagious coronavirus. The country reached this grim milestone of death on February 3. With this, only the US (with more than 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities) and Brazil (with almost 6.3 lakh) have reported more deaths from COVID so far. At 3.3 lakh, the death toll from the novel virus in Russia is the fourth highest, just ahead of Mexico in fifth, which has logged more than 3.07 deaths so far.

Over 5-Lakh COVID Deaths In India

India's COVID death toll exceeded the 5-lakh mark just 217 days after it had crossed the 4 lakh on July 1, 2020. This was also the longest time taken for a 1-lakh increase in deaths, indicating a decline in fatalities in the months after the initial peak of the catastrophic second wave, reported The Times Of India.

Furthermore, it was also a period when COVID vaccinations increased steadily in the nation, which helped protect lives and fight COVID.

The death toll in the country currently stands at 5,00,055, with 1,42,859 new deaths on Friday (February 4). Maharashtra has reported the highest number of fatalities in India, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932) and Uttar Pradesh (23,277).

Meanwhile, the cumulative coronavirus caseload reported across the country went up to 4,19,52,712, including 14,35,569 active COVID cases. Currently, active cases account for nearly 3.42 per cent of the total cases in India.

India's COVID Tally

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,46,674 recoveries were also reported in the country, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,00,17,088.

Out of the 16,11,666 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 9.27 per cent has been reported. Furthermore, 73.58 crore total tests have also been conducted so far in the country.

Also Read: Over 50 Athletes Test COVID Positive Before Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Kick-Off

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
COVID-19 Deaths 
India COVID deaths 
Coronavirus India 
Coronavirus Death 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X