India Becomes World's 3rd Country To Record 5 Lakh COVID Deaths

India became the third nation in the world to record over 5 lakh deaths from the highly contagious coronavirus. The country reached this grim milestone of death on February 3. With this, only the US (with more than 9.1 lakh Covid fatalities) and Brazil (with almost 6.3 lakh) have reported more deaths from COVID so far. At 3.3 lakh, the death toll from the novel virus in Russia is the fourth highest, just ahead of Mexico in fifth, which has logged more than 3.07 deaths so far.

Over 5-Lakh COVID Deaths In India

India's COVID death toll exceeded the 5-lakh mark just 217 days after it had crossed the 4 lakh on July 1, 2020. This was also the longest time taken for a 1-lakh increase in deaths, indicating a decline in fatalities in the months after the initial peak of the catastrophic second wave, reported The Times Of India.

Furthermore, it was also a period when COVID vaccinations increased steadily in the nation, which helped protect lives and fight COVID.

The death toll in the country currently stands at 5,00,055, with 1,42,859 new deaths on Friday (February 4). Maharashtra has reported the highest number of fatalities in India, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932) and Uttar Pradesh (23,277).

Meanwhile, the cumulative coronavirus caseload reported across the country went up to 4,19,52,712, including 14,35,569 active COVID cases. Currently, active cases account for nearly 3.42 per cent of the total cases in India.

India's COVID Tally

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,46,674 recoveries were also reported in the country, thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,00,17,088.

Out of the 16,11,666 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a daily positivity rate of 9.27 per cent has been reported. Furthermore, 73.58 crore total tests have also been conducted so far in the country.

