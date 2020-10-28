India, US Sign Major Defence Pact BECA, Why Is It Strategically Important For India?

Navya Singh
Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.
The third annual US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue was held in New Delhi on October 27. The most significant result of the visit was the signing of the crucial Indo-US Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), which concerns geospatial intelligence, sharing information on maps and satellite images for defence purposes.
The US delegation was led by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper who were hosted by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs S Jaishankar.
"We held a comprehensive discussion on a range of key issues: Inking of BECA with the US a significant move. Our military to military cooperation with the US moving forward very well. We identified projects for the joint development of defence equipment. We reaffirmed our commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.
The UPA government had earlier raised concerns over BECA alleging concerns on protection of classified information and access to classified laboratories in India. However, the Centre said that these concerns have been addressed during the bilateral talks.
US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper said that the increasing defence and security partnership between India and the US will monitor the situation in the Indo-Pacific at a time when "China is attempting to expand its economic and military clout in the region."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said: "We stand with India to deal with threats to its sovereignty."
Also Read: Educating Girls Worth Billions For Developing Nations, Can Increase GDP By 10% Over Decade: Report
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.