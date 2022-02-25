The last few days witnessed an escalated state of affairs as Russia went on the offensive. It has declared war on Ukraine and has ravaged the country within hours. As it inches closer to the capital Kyiv, the situation is going from bad to worse.

All eyes are on the two countries that are currently engaged in a deadly conflict. With the violence intensifying every minute, innocent civilians are at the receiving end of the bloodshed as they are scrambling to protect themselves from attacks around them.



Not just Ukrainian locals, but foreigners stuck in the country are crying out for help. The group also consists of young Indian students imploring the Modi government to repatriate them. Families around India are anxious and have resorted to prayers in order to get their loved ones back home with them.



India's Diplomatic Dilemma

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has given a reason to the world to choose their loyalties. The bigwigs such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and many others. However, India has chosen to take a neutral stance in the scenario. The crisis has left the country in a diplomatic dilemma

On a global level, India's relationship with both the USA and Russia are essential. The country's friendship with the latter has pushed them to remain silent on the ongoing situation, garnering several reactions. According to The Indian Express, Russia is responsible for India's 60%-70% military supplies.



Therefore, their response was only limited to requesting 'de-escalation' from both ends. PM Modi asked the two countries to solve the issues via dialogue and not put innocent lives at stake. With Russia being a nuclear power, the conflict can have dangerous consequences.



'Dissatisfaction' Over India's Stance

Another growing concern for India is the population in Ukraine. Over 20,000 students from the country are stuck in the war-torn nation, out of which 18,000 are pursuing medicine. Scores of aspirants from India fly to Ukraine due to its affordable and quality MBBS education and it is the gateway to Europe.

The past few days have been nothing short of a nightmare for both students and their parents. The latter are helpless as they witness everything on their television screens, praying for their child's safety. In light of this, the government is making all the necessary efforts to bring them home.



However, the difficulties are mounting. With the Ukrainian civilian airspace shut down, the rescue operation is facing countless hurdles. Not only that, Igor Polikha, an envoy from Ukraine showed his 'dissatisfaction' towards India's current stance.



Also, there is discontentment among the stranded students. A student in the country told The Indian Express, "The Indian embassy officials and the local agents, who facilitated our admissions in medical school, are saying that we should not panic. But how can someone not panic when bombs are being dropped? I don't know whether I will be able to return."

Further, the panicked students have called out the government for their delayed response. While the Indian authorities asked the citizens in Ukraine in mid-February to come back home, many felt that it came in too late, compared to other countries who did so much earlier.

After the advisory by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, users flooded the comments section with questions and concerns. For many students, leaving the country mid-way is a hassle. While some universities have turned to online classes, some are adamant about continuing offline lessons. This makes the scenario all the more tedious with students feeling hopeless about their situation.



In light of this, India's efforts are being scrutinized for being too late or laid back. The country will have to pull its socks and make everything possible so that the Indian citizens are safely taken out of Ukraine and can return home.



Also Read: What Is The Reason Behind Influx Of Indian Students To Ukraine For Educational Opportunities?