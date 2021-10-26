India Today Sues Newslaundry, Seeks For Damages Worth Rs 2 Crore

India Today, a famous broadcast medium news mouthpiece, has filed a lawsuit against news website Newslaundry seeking damages worth ₹2 crore. TV Today Group owns popular news channels like Aaj Tak and India Today and has alleged that Newslaundry uploaded infringing, defamatory and commercially disparaging images on their website. The TV Today Group has alleged defamation and copyright infringement against the latter.

Defamatory Allegations Against The Channel

The Scroll mentioned that India Today has also alleged that Newslaundry has made 'disparaging and defamatory allegations' about the TV Today group, their channels, management, and several anchors. The case was registered in the Delhi High Court. The TV Today group has appealed to the Court to restrain Newslaundry and its journalists from 'writing, tweeting or publishing" anything defamatory about its channels, anchors and management.

Sought Removal of 34 Articles And 65 Videos

Apart from the ₹2 crore that they have sought, India Today also mentioned in its suit that it was seeking the removal of 34 articles on the Newslaundry website and 65 videos on the YouTube channel of the portal. Similar action has been sought against the social media content related to these articles and the video posts on Newslaundry's Facebook and Twitter accounts. On the other hand, Newslaundry's founder Abhinandan Sekhri described the case as frivolous. He said, "It is alarming that these [organizations] are considered the high priests of independent news, free speech and freedom of the press".

Sekhri further added that such suits should be discouraged, and there was a need to send a message to all who think that small organizations can be 'bulldozed'. The copyright infringement claims also barred Newslaundry from uploading new videos on YouTube. The last video from the organization on the social media platform was three weeks ago.

