Tahir Hussain's Cash Source "Dubious": Enforcement Directorate In Delhi Riots Case

Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain received cash from "dubious entities" and used the money to "fuel" anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and violence in Delhi in February, the Enforcement Directorate said on August 31.

The ED had arrested Hussain last week and taken him to custody for six days.

The central probe agency said that Hussain has been "arrested in connection with ongoing PMLA investigation into his role in money laundering and funding of anti-CAA protests and organising riots in north-east Delhi during February, 2020."



The ED had booked Hussain and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after looking at several FIRs of the Delhi Police's crime branch to probe the riots.

"Probe revealed that companies owned and controlled by Tahir Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities and entry operators (people involved in hawala transactions) which was returned by them in cash," the ED said in a statement.

"The cash received by Tahir Hussain through entry operators was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots," it said.

The ED investigation also found "involvement of Tahir Hussain and his companies in illegal laundering of money in the past too". It had raided premises linked to Hussain in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida on June 23.

"The search operations had led to the recovery of incriminating documents and evidences including fake invoices which were used for the fraudulent transfer of money," the ED said.

Hussain was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violent riots case in North-east Delhi in February and the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the violence.

