All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Of Torpedo In Odisha

Photo Credit: ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Of Torpedo In Odisha

Sayujya Surjit

Writer: Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Sayujya Surjit

Remote Intern

She is an aspiring journalist who believes pen is mightier than sword. She finds happiness in helping others and for being the voice of the voiceless.

See article by Sayujya Surjit

Odisha,  13 Dec 2021 12:56 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-12-13T18:27:33+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A defence official said the weapon system is being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Indian Navy.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha on Monday (December 13). The system is said to be a major technological breakthrough in anti-submarine warfare and was developed by DRDO to aid the Indian Navy. As the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told, all the mission objectives have been met perfectly in the test of SMART conducted earlier this month.

The mission objectives include missile flight up to the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM). Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that SMART is a game-changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare, reports DD News.

The SMART Torpedo System

SMART is a lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system with missile assisted release for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) activities far beyond the torpedo range. SMART launches like a regular supersonic missile from the warship. When it approaches a submerged submarine, the missile ejects a torpedo system into the water, which will move towards the submarine and hit it. As reported by The Print, it decelerates and releases the torpedo over the target region, after which it continues to operate normally and uses homing guidance to detect enemy submarines.

How Is SMART A Major Help to Warships?

Submarines are watercrafts capable of operating underwater. They are used in military operations to attack enemy ships and carry missiles and torpedoes. They are hard to detect and thus pose a significant threat to warships on the water's surface. The SMART weapon system provides security to the warships by providing a standoff tool.

The weapon has become helpful during the time neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan are developing new technologies and submarines for the purpose of war and attacks. In order to withstand the threats posed by other countries, India's defence sector is toiling day and night to ensure its citizens' safety and comfort.

Also Read: Over Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty During Pandemic: UN Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Sayujya Surjit
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
DRDO 
Indian Navy 
Defence 
Odisha 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X