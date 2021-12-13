India Successfully Test-Fires Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Of Torpedo In Odisha

India successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha on Monday (December 13). The system is said to be a major technological breakthrough in anti-submarine warfare and was developed by DRDO to aid the Indian Navy. As the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told, all the mission objectives have been met perfectly in the test of SMART conducted earlier this month.

The mission objectives include missile flight up to the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM). Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy said that SMART is a game-changer technology demonstration in the Anti-Submarine Warfare, reports DD News.

India today successfully carried out a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha. The weapon system is being developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy: Defence officials pic.twitter.com/4cQwURI6Wa — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

The SMART Torpedo System

SMART is a lightweight anti-submarine torpedo system with missile assisted release for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) activities far beyond the torpedo range. SMART launches like a regular supersonic missile from the warship. When it approaches a submerged submarine, the missile ejects a torpedo system into the water, which will move towards the submarine and hit it. As reported by The Print, it decelerates and releases the torpedo over the target region, after which it continues to operate normally and uses homing guidance to detect enemy submarines.

How Is SMART A Major Help to Warships?

Submarines are watercrafts capable of operating underwater. They are used in military operations to attack enemy ships and carry missiles and torpedoes. They are hard to detect and thus pose a significant threat to warships on the water's surface. The SMART weapon system provides security to the warships by providing a standoff tool.

The weapon has become helpful during the time neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan are developing new technologies and submarines for the purpose of war and attacks. In order to withstand the threats posed by other countries, India's defence sector is toiling day and night to ensure its citizens' safety and comfort.

