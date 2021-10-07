Matter Of Concern : Indian Passport Slips By 6 Places To 90th In The World's Ranking

India's rank has slipped by six places from last year to 90 on the Henley Passport Index, which lists the world's most travel-friendly passports. The index comes at a time when countries are easing travel restrictions for international visitors after almost two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rankings are based on the survey of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

India, which held the 84th rank last year, fell six places to the 90th rank. Now, Indian passport holders are allowed to travel visa-free to 58 countries. India shares this rank with countries like Tajikistan and Burkina Faso.

Countries That Topped The Index

Japan and Singapore ranked on top of the list with their passport holders allowed to travel visa-free to 192 nations, while Germany and South Korea share the second spot. Japan has been ranked on top of the index for the third year consecutively. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen are among the least powerful passports as reported by The Indian Express.



The Index Global Mobility Report 2021 Q4 Report says," The global mobility gap is at the broadest level. It is still expanding due to various restrictions and barriers, especially which comes because of the pandemic. Many nations globally south have relaxed restrictions for the international guests to revive their economies. But many countries in the global north that have inforced one of the most rigid covid-19 related travel restrictions still invite very few people. Even fully vaccinated people from nations at the lower end are locked out of the most developed world."



The index covers 227 destinations and 199 passports.

