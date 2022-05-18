All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students

Image Credits: Wikipedia (Representational), Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  18 May 2022 11:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

President Ram Nath Kovind said that under the National Education Policy (NEP), India encourages top educational institutes to set-up campuses across other countries. Currently, Jamaica has shown interest in having an IIT on their land.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India will soon set up its new foreign IIT, and it could be established in the Caribbean island nation Jamaica.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), India encourages top educational institutes to set up campuses across other countries. Currently, Jamaica has shown interest in having an IIT on their land.

"Under our National Education policy released in 2020, the country is planning to start new IIT abroad, and I am delighted that Jamaica is one of the first nations to express interest," said President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on the four-day visit to Jamaica.

"India is set to partner with Jamaica and share its knowledge, technical skills and expertise which could transform Caribbean nation's education and businesses, Kovind said, adding that India shares Jamaica's vision 2020.

While addressing the state Banquet hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica, Kovind said that India must get its young minds to work jointly in various fields like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Jamaican traditional medicine and Ayurveda, and in building together a climate-smart world. In addition, it must capture their imagination and energy to create a prosperous, progressive and peaceful society, News18 reported.

Offshore Campuses To Expand Exposure Of Indian Students

As per the NEP, the offshore campuses will not only attract international students and build a brand for Indian institutes abroad. They will also expand the exposure of Indian students with collaborations and international courses. Earlier, as part of the India-UAE trade deal, the two countries agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE.

"We deeply appreciate your commitment and your importance to our bilateral relations. India and Jamaica are natural partners in multiple ways. As strong and vibrant democracies, as countries that seek ethical market practices and countries with respect for an inclusive, equitable, stable, secure and rules-based international order, it is logical for us to work together," the President said.

Kovind is the first-ever Indian president to visit Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife and India's first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind.

Also Read: 'Servicing The Service Men': This Pune-Based Startup Helps Armed Forces, Veterans Fly At Cheap Rates


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Foreign IIT 
IIT in Jamaica 
Ram Nath Kovind 
Indian students 

Must Reads

India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students
These Viral Images Are Not Of the Gyanvapi Mosque. Old Images Shared With Misleading Context!
Fabricated Claim In The Name Of Biplab Deb Criticizing PM Modi After His Resignation Is Viral
'Servicing The Service Men': This Pune-Based Startup Helps Armed Forces, Veterans Fly At Cheap Rates
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X