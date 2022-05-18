India Set To Build New Foreign IIT In Jamaica To Expand Exposure Of Students

India will soon set up its new foreign IIT, and it could be established in the Caribbean island nation Jamaica.

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), India encourages top educational institutes to set up campuses across other countries. Currently, Jamaica has shown interest in having an IIT on their land.



"Under our National Education policy released in 2020, the country is planning to start new IIT abroad, and I am delighted that Jamaica is one of the first nations to express interest," said President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on the four-day visit to Jamaica.



"India is set to partner with Jamaica and share its knowledge, technical skills and expertise which could transform Caribbean nation's education and businesses, Kovind said, adding that India shares Jamaica's vision 2020.



While addressing the state Banquet hosted by the Governor-General of Jamaica, Kovind said that India must get its young minds to work jointly in various fields like Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Jamaican traditional medicine and Ayurveda, and in building together a climate-smart world. In addition, it must capture their imagination and energy to create a prosperous, progressive and peaceful society, News18 reported.

Offshore Campuses To Expand Exposure Of Indian Students

As per the NEP, the offshore campuses will not only attract international students and build a brand for Indian institutes abroad. They will also expand the exposure of Indian students with collaborations and international courses. Earlier, as part of the India-UAE trade deal, the two countries agreed to establish an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE.



"We deeply appreciate your commitment and your importance to our bilateral relations. India and Jamaica are natural partners in multiple ways. As strong and vibrant democracies, as countries that seek ethical market practices and countries with respect for an inclusive, equitable, stable, secure and rules-based international order, it is logical for us to work together," the President said.



Kovind is the first-ever Indian president to visit Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife and India's first lady Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind.

Also Read: 'Servicing The Service Men': This Pune-Based Startup Helps Armed Forces, Veterans Fly At Cheap Rates



