All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Secures Rank In Top 10 Countries On Climate Performing Index: Report

Image Credits: Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Secures Rank In Top 10 Countries On Climate Performing Index: Report

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

India,  11 Nov 2021 4:14 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

It has retained the top spot among best-performing countries in terms of implementation of climate action plans for the third consecutive term.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India has bagged the tenth spot in the recently released Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI). It has retained the top spot among best-performing countries for the third consecutive term.

The report, published by Germanwatch along with Climate Action Network (CAN) and New Climate Institute, was released on Tuesday, November 9.

"As an independent monitoring tool, the CCPI has a leading role providing information on the Paris Agreement's implementation phase. The CCPI has provided analysis of countries' climate protection performance since 2005," the report stated, as per Down To Earth.

"The CCPI looks at four categories, with 14 indicators: Greenhouse gas emissions (40 per cent of the overall score), renewable energy (20 per cent), energy use (20 per cent) and climate policy (20 per cent)."

Besides this, no other country performed very well in all the categories to chive a good ranking in the index. Following this, the top three positions remained vacant again.



Where Do Countries Stand?

The first three positions remained vacant this time again in CCPI rankings due to the low-performance index in all the categories. The fourth position was secured by Denmark. India secured the tenth position in this top 10 list. India was rated high in CHGs emissions usage, climate policy categories, and moderate in renewable energy.

Also as per TOI reported China ranked at the 37th position. Last year it was ranked at 33rd. Also, the United States ranked at 55th position, Germany at 13th, and France at 17th marking the highest emitters presently.

Also Read: From Doctor To Becoming IPS Officer, Dr Darpana Ahluwalia Is A Master Of All​

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Climate Performance Index 
India 
International climate policy 
CHG emission 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X