India Secures Rank In Top 10 Countries On Climate Performing Index: Report

India has bagged the tenth spot in the recently released Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI). It has retained the top spot among best-performing countries for the third consecutive term.

The report, published by Germanwatch along with Climate Action Network (CAN) and New Climate Institute, was released on Tuesday, November 9.

"As an independent monitoring tool, the CCPI has a leading role providing information on the Paris Agreement's implementation phase. The CCPI has provided analysis of countries' climate protection performance since 2005," the report stated, as per Down To Earth.

"The CCPI looks at four categories, with 14 indicators: Greenhouse gas emissions (40 per cent of the overall score), renewable energy (20 per cent), energy use (20 per cent) and climate policy (20 per cent)."

Besides this, no other country performed very well in all the categories to chive a good ranking in the index. Following this, the top three positions remained vacant again.











Where Do Countries Stand?

The first three positions remained vacant this time again in CCPI rankings due to the low-performance index in all the categories. The fourth position was secured by Denmark. India secured the tenth position in this top 10 list. India was rated high in CHGs emissions usage, climate policy categories, and moderate in renewable energy.

Also as per TOI reported China ranked at the 37th position. Last year it was ranked at 33rd. Also, the United States ranked at 55th position, Germany at 13th, and France at 17th marking the highest emitters presently.

Also Read: From Doctor To Becoming IPS Officer, Dr Darpana Ahluwalia Is A Master Of All​