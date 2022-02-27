All section
A Tightrope Walk! Indias Mature Diplomacy Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis Holds Grave Consequences

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Wikimedia 

Trending
A Tightrope Walk! India's 'Mature' Diplomacy Over Russia-Ukraine Crisis Holds Grave Consequences

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  27 Feb 2022 9:36 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

The Security Council at the United Nations passed a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While 11 countries supported it, India, UAE and China chose to remain neutral.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has the world on its toes. The deadly conflict has divided the world into two factions with different takes on the situation. The United Nations Security Council recently attempted to pass the resolution, asking Vladimir Putin to withdraw its armed forces from the neighbouring country.

However, the efforts went in vain as Russia vetoed the resolution. Out of the 15 members, 11 were in favour of the decision. Countries like India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstained from voting.

In light of this, India's decision has garnered mixed reactions globally. While many support the decision, many are disappointed with the developments and condemn the Russian invasion.

'Mature Diplomacy'

One of the primary reasons behind India standing its neutral ground is the relationship with Russia. For years now, both countries have stood by each other on several occasions. The friendship between PM Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin has been the talk of the town as well.

Along with this, the country has factored in its national security in the delicate diplomatic scenario. India has been looking closely at the ongoing conflict, especially when Pakistan PM Imran Khan visited Putin in Moscow just hours into its Ukraine invasion. Seeing the country's growing relationship with Pakistan and China has unsettled the political dynamics.


However, India abstaining from voting also showcases its resistance against the recent attacks. "The Chinese explanation of the vote seems to support Russia, while our explanation is objective and points that this was in contravention of the UN Charter and International Law. We have kept space for diplomacy and dialogue," Hindustan Times quotes India's reason. Furthermore, the country has asked the Russians for de-escalation as the violence will never be the answer.

Is Neutrality Enough?

Many have welcomed India's decision to remain neutral in the deadly conflict, keeping in mind the country's interests in the future. It is a tightrope walk for the country as it tries to balance its relationship with Russia and the USA, which are on the opposite side of the spectrum.

However, questions are being raised about the move. Is neutrality enough? Is being silent about Russia's uncalled intrusions into Ukraine the answer? According to The Diplomat, silence is painful as an expert claimed that India will have a challenging future ahead after this stance. Its neutral approach may hamper its ties with the Americans and other Western liberal countries.

What is all the more alarming is Russia's recent response. It 'highly appreciates' India's balanced approach in the conflict. This sets a bad precedent for the country as it could 'silently' support Russia's earlier actions in Ukraine and Crimea.

As a liberal democracy, India's neutral stand is not appreciated by Ukraine at all. The country's envoy in India publicly showed his discontentment as it wants a powerful developing nation like ours to stand with a country in crisis. Also, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Narendra Modi, requesting his support in the same. US President Joe Biden said to the PM as well in this regard.

The Security Council may sit down to deliberate upon the matter. The countries will keep a close eye on India's decision as to whether it decides to stay with it or overturn it to stand with the war-torn nation and its people.

Also Read: Ukraine Russia Crisis Induces Headache For Indian Households- Here's How

United Nations 
Russia Ukraine 
Indian 

