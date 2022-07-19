All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Reports Second Monkeypox Case In Keralas Kannur: Heres How You Can Stay Safe

Image Credit: Unsplash and Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Reports Second Monkeypox Case In Kerala's Kannur: Here's How You Can Stay Safe

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Kerala,  19 July 2022 6:52 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-07-19T12:30:33+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Last week, a man also tested positive for the virus after returning to Kerala from the UAE. At the time, the central government had sent a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help the state deal with the case.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A government official said that a 31-year-old Kerala man tested positive for monkeypox on July 18, making it the second official case of the infection in India. The infected, a reported resident of the Kannur district in the state, arrived at the Mangalore airport on July 13 in coastal Karnataka from Dubai. Dr Jagadish, the District surveillance officer, stated that no cases of monkeypox had been reported in Dakshina Kannada thus far. At present, screening is also being conducted at the airport as a precaution.

The officials revealed that the patients' samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and tested positive for the monkeypox virus, reported NDTV.

Currently, he is being treated at Kannur's Pariyaram Medical College, and his condition is stable, the state health department confirmed.

Last week, a man also tested positive for the virus after returning to Kerala from the UAE. At the time, the central government had sent a team of experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to help the state deal with the case.

WHO's Take On Monkeypox

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that it would reconvene its expert committee on July 21 to make a decision on whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

The recent rise in monkeypox infections has been reported since May outside the Central and West African nations, where this disease has long been endemic.

Most monkeypox cases so far have been observed in men who have sex with young aged men and chiefly in urban parts, as per the WHO.

As per the available data, almost all patients suffering from it thus far are men, with a median age of 37, with three-fifths identifying as males who have had sex with men, the WHO revealed. The usual initial symptoms of monkeypox include swollen lymph nodes, high fever and a blistery chickenpox-like rash.

This disease was first reported in monkeys back in 1958, hence the name. Rodents are now seen as the main source of transmission. It spreads through close contact, both from animals and, less commonly, between humans.

Also Read: United States: 3 Killed In Indiana Mall Shooting, Gunman Shot Dead By Civilian

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Monkeypox 
Kerala 
Monkeypox Outbreak 

Must Reads

Dream Village: A Refuge For India's Former Sex Workers
SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time
After 8 Months Of Revoking Farm Laws, Govt Forms Committee To Strengthen Minimum Support Price System
Afghanistan: Taliban Tell Women Employees To Send Their Male Relatives To Work As Replacement, Reveals Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X