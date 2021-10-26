India Among Top 5 Nations Spending Most Time On Mobile Apps, Avg Of 4.8 Hours A Day: Report

All section
Image Credits: Unsplash

India,  26 Oct 2021

India, South Korea and Mexico have been ranked among the top five nations spending the most time on mobile apps, according to data released by research firm App Annie.

India, South Korea, and Mexico have been ranked among the top five nations spending the most time on mobile apps, according to data released by research firm App Annie. On average, Indians spent 4.8 hours each day on mobile apps.

Comparing it to the previous quarter, consumers in 12 countries spent more than 4 hours a day on mobile apps in the September-ended quarter, which is up from eight countries. Looking at the list, Indonesia was ranked on the top with an estimated usage of 5.5 hours a day on mobile apps and is followed by Brazil with an estimate of 5.4 hours.

Dominance Of Smartphones Among Consumers

The other countries on the list included Japan, Canada, Russia, the U.S, Turkey, Australia and U.K.

App Annie mentioned in a blog that the numbers reveal the 'mindshare' dominance of the smartphone among the world's consumers, especially those in developing countries.

Among other apps, the short video making platform TikTok was the most downloaded app in the September ending quarter. It had a total of 1 billion active users. As per the data revealed by App Annie, one out of eight people in the world use TikTok each month, reported The Hindu.

The other widely used social apps were WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook, Telegram and video conferencing tools like Zoom, Microsoft Teams.

According to App Annie's earlier estimate, in the first six months of this year, around half of the time that users spent on mobile was consumed by social media apps.

On the other hand, the daily time spent watching TV declined to 2.5 hours a day in 2021 from 3 hours per day, a decade ago.

