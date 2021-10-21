All section
India Ranks 90 Among 181 Nations Vulnerbale To Natural Disasters

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Ranks 90 Among 181 Nations Vulnerbale To Natural Disasters

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Others/World,  21 Oct 2021 7:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The World Risk Index (WRI) 2020 report throws light on countries that are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters. A total of 10 island states are among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk.

The World Risk Index (WRI) 2020 report throws light on countries that are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters. A total of 10 island states are among the 15 countries with the highest disaster risk. Their risk profile is increasingly also determined by sea-level rise.

The places most at risk are Vanuatu, a South Pacific Ocean nation. Due to its location on an active tectonic plate boundary, earthquakes, tsunamis and typhoons are common around the island nation. Vanuatu is These nations are at the highest risk of extreme natural disasters, including a rise in sea levels.Vanutau is followed by Solomon Islands and Tonga.

In terms of continents, Ocenia is the most at risk followed by Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Africa is the continent with the highest overall societal vulnerability. Twelve of the 15 most vulnerable nations in the world are located there. Europe has by far the lowest disaster risk among all continents.

India's Ranking On The Index

Among 181 countries on the index, India ranked 90 among and has a score of 6.65 which is calculated based on exposure, vulnerability, susceptibility, lack of coping capacities and lack of adoptive capabilities to deal with climate reality making it vulnerable to extreme natural calamities, reported Moneycontrol.

Also, African countries including Nigeria, Haiti, Cameroon, Niger, and Gambia, are also among countries with high risk of extreme natural disasters. Among Asian countries, India's neighbours Pakistan ranks 85, while Bangladesh and Sri Lanka stand at 13th and 75th place, respectively.The countries least at risk are Estonia, Egypt, and Iceland.

Also Read: Over 40 People Dead, Many Missing As Flood Fury Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand




