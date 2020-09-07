With 42 Lakh Cases, India Surpasses Brazil To Become Second Worst Hit By COVID-19: 10 Points

India has surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic after a record spike of 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 42 lakh.

This is the second consecutive day that India registered over 90,000 new infections in 24 hours. India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization. According to the health ministry data, 69,564 patients have recovered between Sunday and Monday morning. The number of recoveries has reached 3,250,429 pushing the recovery rate to 77.30%. The number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 8,82,542. The death toll due to the virus has risen to 71,642 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,016 deaths have been recorded since yesterday. About 7.2 lakh samples were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested to 4.95 crore. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country by the deadly virus and have reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours. India's case fatality rate, is one of the lowest globally at 1.72%. After five months of suspension, metro rail services resumed in selected parts of the country, with face masks and social distancing protocols being mandatory. Bengaluru reported its first case of coronavirus reinfection, a 27-year-old woman who had first tested positive in July and was discharged after recovery from a mild infection.

The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has logged over 62.75 lakh infections so far, nearly 29 lakh more than India.



