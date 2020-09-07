With 42 Lakh Cases, India Surpasses Brazil To Become Second Worst Hit By COVID-19: 10 Points

India has surpassed Brazil to become the second worst-hit nation by the coronavirus pandemic after a record spike of 90,802 fresh cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally past 42 lakh.
- This is the second consecutive day that India registered over 90,000 new infections in 24 hours.
- India has been reporting the highest number of daily COVID cases in the world for nearly a month, according to the World Health Organization.
- According to the health ministry data, 69,564 patients have recovered between Sunday and Monday morning. The number of recoveries has reached 3,250,429 pushing the recovery rate to 77.30%.
- The number of active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 8,82,542.
- The death toll due to the virus has risen to 71,642 since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 1,016 deaths have been recorded since yesterday.
- About 7.2 lakh samples were tested over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested to 4.95 crore.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five worst-affected states in the country by the deadly virus and have reported the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours.
- India's case fatality rate, is one of the lowest globally at 1.72%.
- After five months of suspension, metro rail services resumed in selected parts of the country, with face masks and social distancing protocols being mandatory.
- Bengaluru reported its first case of coronavirus reinfection, a 27-year-old woman who had first tested positive in July and was discharged after recovery from a mild infection.
The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has logged over 62.75 lakh infections so far, nearly 29 lakh more than India.
