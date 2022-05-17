All section
Caste discrimination
5G Testbed Set To Be Launched In India Today By PM Modi

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
5G Testbed Set To Be Launched In India Today By PM Modi

Delhi,  17 May 2022 9:07 AM GMT

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

PM Modi will be launching the multi-Institue collaborative testbed on May 17 during a virtual program that commemorates the 25-year celebration of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

India has become one of the first few countries in the world to introduce a 5G testbed. PM Modi will be launching the multi-Institue collaborative testbed on May 17 during a virtual program on Tuesday that commemorates the 25-year celebration of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

In a report by ANI, the 5G testbed project will be launched by PM Modi on May 17, 2022, during a virtual programme that marks the silver jubilee celebration of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

As per the details of during his address at the virtual programme, PM Modi is also expected to release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

What Is The 5G Testbed?

The 5G testbed has been created as a collaborative project by multiple institutions in the country. The IIT Madras led project was also joined by other institutes. The other institutes include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

The press release by PMO further states that the project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore. It also stated that a supportive ecosystem for the Indian telecom industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies will be enabled by the testbed.

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), which is the highest decision-making body of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), will also be making a decision over the process of 5G spectrum auctions. The decision will be taken in a meeting scheduled for Tuesday as well.

Also Read: Video Games Can Help Boost Children's Intelligence, Says Study

