India To Spend Rs 1200 Crores For Making Countrys First Hi-Tech Research Ship

Image Credits: Wikimedia 

The Logical Indian Crew

India To Spend Rs 1200 Crores For Making Country's First Hi-Tech Research Ship

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

India,  31 Oct 2021 7:26 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

The deep sea research vessel will be made under the 'Make In India' initiative, in collaboration with the 'Deep Ocean Mission', and is slated to be completed in the next three years.

India is all set to make the country's first hi-tech research sea vessel that will be made under the 'Make In India' initiative. In collaboration with the 'Deep Ocean Mission', a total of ₹1200 crores will be spent on this project, which is slated to be completed within the next three years. This is supposed to replace the 38-year-old research vessel called 'Sagar Kanya.'

Purpose Of The Vessel

This research vessel stands out from the others for several reasons. One of them is the advanced technology it will be equipped with. The ship will be able to send seismic signals into the deeper depths of the sea. This will be done to study and understand the properties of the seabed, from its soil to the rocks available there. As reported by NDTV, the Seismic Signalling machine will be built in the ship's hull, that will look into the sediment extension in the Indian inland region. It is yet to be imported.

Other purposes of the vessel are resource exploration, oceanography, with radar and seismic components that will facilitate a study about what is present at the depths of the country's water bodies.

Along with this, this ship will also be used for securing the additional continental shelf for the country. The news publication quoted Ministry of Earth Sciences' secretary, M Ravichandran saying that India's shelf extends up to 200 nautical miles and a kilometre of sediment thickness has to be established in order to claim anything beyond this distance. "We are trying to establish sediment thickness beyond the 200 nautical miles. We want to prove that sediments have gone from India and that it belongs to India," he added.

The Next Step

The central government has given the green light for this. The next step involves executing the plan. They have given ₹4077 crore for five years to pull off the Deep Ocean Mission. However, a shipping yard is yet to be built for the same. M Ravichandran announced that this will be done by March 2022, and hopes for the project to culminate in the upcoming years.

Also Read: Meet Raja Chari, The Indian American Astronaut Who Will Command SpaceX's Crew-3 Mission


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Research 
Oceans 
Make in India 

